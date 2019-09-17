New Coalition Launches at First Annual Global Climate Restoration Forum with Call for Global Action to Restore Our Climate by 2050

A study released by the Foundation for Climate Restoration at the Forum suggests restoring the climate to preindustrial levels is possible and identifies scalable, financeable, and permanent solutions for Climate Restoration

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, Sept. 17, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In an effort to rally the international community around restoring a healthy climate by 2050 to ensure the survival of humanity, the Foundation for Climate Restoration (F4CR) and its partners are holding the First Annual Global Climate Restoration Forum on September 17, 2019 at the United Nations. With acceptance of the necessity of more ambitious climate mitigation and adaptation efforts and how carbon removal strategies play a role in battling the climate crisis, the event will showcase existing technologies and recent findings related to Climate Restoration methods, such as carbon negative building materials and large-scale reforestation.



The Forum, hosted in partnership with Earth Day Network and Future Coalition , marks the official launch of the Coalition for Climate Restoration, which is bringing together national and local governments, the private sector, civic groups, youth-led movements, academics and multilateral organizations to restore a healthy climate in a single generation.

“We are pleased to be holding this important conversation on climate action at the United Nations. Climate Restoration is not only possible but necessary to ensure the survival of humanity and we believe this is a landmark moment in advancing the global awareness and commitment to urgent and effective climate action on behalf of future generations,” said Peter Fiekowsky, Founder of the Foundation for Climate Restoration. “In addition to more ambitious mitigation and adaptation efforts, we believe there is a need to remove atmospheric carbon that already exists and devise ways to save the ice sheets.”

The Foundation for Climate Restoration is releasing the findings from its first white paper, Climate Restoration: Solutions to the Greatest Threat Facing Humanity and Nature Today. Key points from the report include:

Current international commitments to limit temperature rise to 2°C over preindustrial conditions would still leave atmospheric CO 2 at levels 50 percent higher than humans have ever experienced—presenting conditions humans are unlikely to survive long-term.



Climate Restoration is possible using both technologies and financing available today.



Climate Restoration solutions must be permanent, scalable and financeable. Examples of solutions that meet these criteria include mineralizing CO 2 into synthetic limestone, large-scale restoration of native forests and promoting photosynthesis and healthy fisheries through ocean-restoration methods.



Examples of solutions that meet these criteria include mineralizing CO into synthetic limestone, large-scale restoration of native forests and promoting photosynthesis and healthy fisheries through ocean-restoration methods. Because commercially-viable carbon-sequestration solutions already exist, the private sector can play a significant role in leading the way toward Climate Restoration. Companies are already buying carbon byproducts and can use their purchasing power to restore the climate if we further raise awareness of products derived from Climate Restoration methods and establish a supportive policy environment.

“We have the tools and resources available to undo the damage we have done to this planet and protect our future—and we can’t afford to wait. All we need is the courage and commitment to rise to the challenge before us,” said Rick Parnell, CEO, Foundation for Climate Restoration. “Following the guidance of the 2018 IPCC special report on the impacts of global warming of 1.5°C, governance of technologies and methods is also necessary to move forward. The international community must act now to restore our climate.”

“Climate change is the most pressing issue of our time, impacting and reversing the progress that we’ve seen in recent years across sustainable development,” said Kathleen Rogers, President of Earth Day Network and partner on the September Forum. “We have worked tirelessly to galvanize a worldwide environmental movement to combat inaction on climate change and drive meaningful change. This call to restore our climate by 2050 will take climate action to the next level.”

“Young people understand that the climate crisis will require real leadership, as well as bold and innovative solutions, said Katie Eder, Executive Director, Future Coalition. “We will not accept action that inadequately addresses the very real and existential crisis we're facing. We need governments around the world to enact ambitious climate plans, and we need them to do it now. We are eager to have our voices heard at the First Global Climate Restoration Forum.”

The Foundation for Climate Restoration appreciates the support of the UN Office for Partnerships in assisting with this convening.

WHAT IS CLIMATE RESTORATION?

Climate Restoration is the global movement to return the Earth’s climate systems to the safe and healthy state in which humanity and our natural world evolved. This requires returning atmospheric CO 2 to safe levels of less than 300 parts per million (ppm) and restoring sufficient Arctic ice to prevent permafrost melt and the resulting disastrous methane emissions. Over the course of the last 100 years, CO 2 levels have already increased by nearly 50%, exceeding 415 ppm in 2019, and continue to climb.

Commercially viable ventures and nonprofit solutions that sequester carbon are currently being scaled to restore a safe and healthy climate. At the Global Climate Restoration Forum, experts and innovators from all sectors will meet to share information about the many solutions ready to be deployed.

About the Foundation for Climate Restoration:

The Foundation for Climate Restoration (F4CR) is a US-based 501(c)3 charitable organization whose mission is to catalyze action to restore the climate by 2050. It uses global dialogue and initiatives to unite the public, policy-makers, and technical and business experts behind the common goal of reversing global warming and restoring a healthy climate for future generations. The F4CR encourages and spotlights achievable solutions to draw down excess carbon dioxide from our atmosphere and rebuild Arctic ice. For more information visit the Foundation for Climate Restoration website .

About Earth Day Network

On April 22, 1970, 20 million Americans took to the streets to protest environmental degradation. That first Earth Day sparked the creation of the EPA and passage of the Clean Air, Clean Water, and Endangered Species Acts, and led to the creation of Earth Day Network. Today, Earth Day Network works year-round with more than 75,000 partners in 190 countries on projects, programs, and campaigns that support environmental conservation, environmental protection, climate activism and advocacy, and advancing the green economy. Learn more at earthday.org.

About Future Coalition

Future Coalition is a national network and community for youth-led organizations and youth leaders. The Future Coalition works collaboratively to share resources and ideas, all with a common goal of making the future a better, safer, and more just place for everyone. Learn more about our current Climate Strike work at www.strikewithus.org

CONTACT:

André Ory | Alexandra Pony

press@f4cr.org

(347) 741-1503 | (250) 858-0656



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.