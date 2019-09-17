Global Pharma and Healthcare Social Media 2019 Market Share, Trends, Segmentation & Forecast To 2026

Pharma and Healthcare Social Media – Global Market Growth, Opportunities, Analysis Of Top Key Players And Forecast To 2026

PUNE, MAHARASTRA, INDIA, September 17, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Global Pharma and Healthcare Social Media Market Report 2019 - Competitive Landscape, Trends and Opportunities

Introduction:

Social media has come to occupy the top spot among various tools for marketing. The use of social media platform is expected to increase multifold in coming time period as more and more firms open up to its use. Some of the most important social media platforms for the purpose of marketing of goods and services are Facebook, Snapchat and YouTube. The use of social media has now extended to all the industries including Pharma and Healthcare sector. While many companies seek consumer advice for incorporating changes in their products, others use the platform for connecting to their existing and potential customer base. Pharma and healthcare social media platforms are used in this industry innovatively today.

Social media platforms are expected to be useful in ramping up the demand for pharma products especially Over the Counter ones. Another important use of social media platform is in relation to crisis management. Many prominent pharma companies have made judicious use of social media platforms in cases of product recalls.

The global social media market size was estimated to be worth $35.24 billion in 2017 and it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 15.2 percent between 2018 and 2025. Keeping in line with broader market, the social media market for pharma and healthcare is expected to show similar rate of growth.

Major players in the global Pharma and Healthcare Social Media market include:

Ozmosis

Physician's Practice

All Nurses

Healthcare and Medical Software

Orthomind

Medical Doctors

Medical Doctors Medicos Clinical Medicine

Medical Apps

Nurse Zone

Digital Healthcare

Market Segmentation:

The report makes a thorough analysis of use of social media platforms by pharma and healthcare companies by dividing the entire market into different segments. Broadly, the market is segmented on the basis of types, applications and geography. The market is further categorized on the basis of types as Medical Services market and Medicine Marketing segment. On the basis of application, the report studies the market under Hospitals and Clinics segment. The report provides deep insights into various segments of the market so as to aid the process of informed decision making.

Regional Analysis:

The report also provides detailed overview of pharma and healthcare social media market on the basis of geographical bifurcation. It divides the market into different regions so as to allow the systematic analysis of distinct features of various market segments. The pharma and healthcare social media market are divided into United States, Europe, China, Japan, India, Central and South America, Middle East and Africa, Southeast Asia and other regions. Europe category covers countries such as Germany, UK and France while Southeast Asia includes Thailand and Vietnam. In this report, you can also get information about pharma and healthcare social media market in Turkey and Saudi Arabia, among other countries. The main metrics provided in the report are revenue, gross margin, price and production.

Industry News:

Pharma and healthcare industry have been dramatically altered with the introduction of social media platforms. The industry is expected to embrace this new marketing tool and further use it for various purposes including customer relationship management and product promotion.

