Vitalibis Announces Premium Water Soluble Hemp Powder Supply Agreement with UbU Beverages

UbU Beverages is a National Functional Tonic Beverage Brand Free of Sugar, Sweeteners and Caffeine

/EIN News/ -- LAS VEGAS, Sept. 17, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vitalibis, Inc. (OTCQB: VCBD), a technology based formulator of premium hemp-based cannabidiol (CBD) wellness products, announced a water soluble hemp powder supply partnership with UbU Beverages , a mission-based national brand of Sparkling Functional Tonics.



Per the terms of the agreement, Vitalibis will supply UbU Beverages with its water soluble phyto-cannabinoid rich hemp power for use in the production of its UbU Hemp Tonic beverages . The hemp powder retains the full cannabinoid / terpene potency and profile as Vitalibis’ line of full-spectrum hemp oils.

UbU Beverages creates functional tonics with prebiotics, antioxidants and electrolytes with the added benefits of full-spectrum hemp extract. The tonics contain naturally occurring cannabinoids and terpenes, including 25mg of naturally occurring CBD. The company sources organic ingredients and produces beverages with no sugar, sweeteners, caffeine or preservatives and are packaged in sustainable glass bottles and recyclable cartons.

“I am pleased to announce our supply alliance with UbU Beverages, an authentic, mission-driven brand that closely aligns with our corporate vision,” said Steve Raack, Chief Executive Officer of Vitalibis. “Our premium, water soluble hemp powder addresses a significant market opportunity for brands looking to infuse full-spectrum hemp extracts with naturally occurring CBD into their existing products. We look forward to working with UbU Beverages, as well as other leading brands to bring innovative new products to market.”

“In the development of our Hemp Tonic beverages, we knew from the beginning that we wanted our supplier to be socially responsible while providing the highest quality full-spectrum hemp extract, an uncommon combination in today’s hemp market,” said Carlos Ponce, Chief Executive Officer of UbU Beverages. “After meticulous due diligence, we were pleased to align with Vitalibis to integrate into our incredible product line. I look forward to a strong working relationship with the Vitalibis team and to providing our consumers with the highest-quality products available so that they can be their best, balanced selves.”

About UbU Beverages

Founded in 2018, UbU Beverages LLC is a Santa Monica, California-based company that creates sparkling functional tonics free of sugar, sweeteners and caffeine, with a mission to naturally empower people to be their best, balanced selves. UbU Hemp Tonics provide an immune system boost, support digestive health, and promote hydration, while delivering a true “entourage effect” with the benefits of full-spectrum hemp CBD. Committed to you and the planet, the company uses only the best, tested, traceable ingredients and plastic-free, eco-friendly materials. Discover more at drinkubu.com .

About Vitalibis, Inc.

Vitalibis (OTCQB: VCBD) is a socially conscious brand focused on people, products and the planet. We are a technology-based formulator of premium, full spectrum phytocannabinoid rich hemp products with naturally occurring cannabidiol (CBD), along with safe personal care and nutritional products. Our Ambassador program combines the best elements of social selling, ecommerce and affiliate marketing into one innovative program - empowering our people and social mission driven ecosystem. For additional information, please visit www.vitalibis.com .

Forward Looking Statements

This news release includes forward-looking statements that reflect Vitalibis Inc. current expectations about its future results, performance, prospects and opportunities Vitalibis, Inc. has tried to identify these forward-looking statements by using words and phrases such as "may", "will", "expects", "anticipates", "believes", "intends", "estimates", "should", "typical", "we are confident" or similar expressions. These forward-looking statements are based on information currently available to the Company and are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause the Company's actual results, performance, prospects of opportunities for the remainder of 2019 and beyond to differ materially from those expressed in, or implied by, these forward-looking statements.

Contact:

Vitalibis Inc.

702-944-9620

Info@vitalibis.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/21ae8839-6d6e-4d9a-a708-e29bf77f2847

UbU Hemp Beverage UbU and Vitalibis Alliance Hemp CBD Beverage



