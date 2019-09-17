Vera Bradley to Host Analyst and Investor Day in NYC on October 3, 2019

/EIN News/ -- FORT WAYNE, Ind., Sept. 17, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vera Bradley, Inc. (Nasdaq: VRA) (“Vera Bradley” or the “Company”) will host an Analyst and Investor Day in New York City on Thursday, October 3, 2019.



The event will be held from 8:30 a.m. to 12:15 p.m. at Vera Bradley’s store in SoHo located at 411 W. Broadway. Presenters from Vera Bradley will include Rob Wallstrom, Chief Executive Officer; Beatrice Mac Cabe, Chief Creative Officer; and Daren Hull, Chief Customer Officer. In addition, Paul Goodman and Griffin Thall, Co-Founders of Pura Vida Bracelets, will present. Vera Bradley acquired a 75% interest in Pura Vida in July 2019. Vera Bradley’s Chief Financial Officer John Enwright also will be in attendance.

Advance registration is required. To attend, please contact Julia Bentley, Vice President of Investor Relations and Communications, at jbentley@verabradley.com .

An audio web cast of the presentation will be available on the Vera Bradley Investor Relations website at http://investors.verabradley.com/events-and-presentations .

About Vera Bradley

Vera Bradley is a leading designer of women’s handbags, luggage and travel items, fashion and home accessories, and unique gifts. Founded in 1982 by friends Barbara Bradley Baekgaard and Patricia R. Miller, the brand’s innovative designs, iconic patterns, and brilliant colors continue to inspire and connect women unlike any other brand in the global marketplace. Vera Bradley offers a multi-channel sales model as well as a focus on service and a high level of customer engagement. The Company’s commitment to bringing more beauty into women’s lives includes its dedication to breast cancer research through the Vera Bradley Foundation for Breast Cancer.

In July 2019, Vera Bradley acquired a 75% interest in Creative Genius, Inc., which also operates under the name Pura Vida Bracelets (“Pura Vida”). Pura Vida, based in La Jolla, California, is a rapidly growing, digitally native, and highly engaging lifestyle brand that deeply resonates with its loyal consumer following. The Pura Vida brand has a differentiated and expanding offering of bracelets, jewelry, and other lifestyle accessories.

Beginning in the second quarter of Fiscal 2020, the Company has included an additional segment for Pura Vida due to its acquisition. As a result, the Company now has three reportable segments in which it sells its products: Vera Bradley Direct (“VB Direct”), Vera Bradley Indirect (“VB Indirect”), and Pura Vida. The VB Direct business consists of sales of Vera Bradley products through Vera Bradley full-line and factory outlet stores in the United States, verabradley.com, the Vera Bradley online outlet site, and the Vera Bradley annual outlet sale in Fort Wayne, Indiana. The VB Indirect business consists of sales of Vera Bradley products to approximately 2,200 specialty retail locations, substantially all of which are located in the United States, as well as select department stores, national accounts, third party e-commerce sites, third-party inventory liquidators, and royalties recognized through licensing agreements related to the Vera Bradley brand. The Pura Vida segment consists of sales of Pura Vida products through the Pura Vida websites, www.puravidabracelets.com and www.puravidabracelets.eu, and through the distribution of its products to wholesale retailers.

CONTACT:

Julia Bentley, VP of Investor Relations and Communications

jbentley@verabradley.com

(260) 207-5116







