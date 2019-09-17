Applied and InVEST Share Results of Gen Z Recruiting Survey

Survey compares shifting attitudes of Generation Z toward the workplace and makes recommendations for recruiting new insurance professionals

/EIN News/ -- Alexandria, VA, Sept. 17, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Applied Systems and InVEST today announced the findings of a survey conducted to understand Generation Z’s awareness of career opportunities within the insurance industry and their outlook on pursuing work in this field. The report, The Future of Insurance: Bye-Bye Boomers, Hello Digital Natives, focuses on how insurance companies and agencies can leverage this information to have the greatest chance of attracting the next generation of workers.

More than 400 Gen Z consumers from 16 to 22 years of age participated in this year’s survey. Their responses were compared to the results of a similar survey conducted by InVEST and Applied with the same generation in 2015.

“At InVEST, our mission is to educate, prepare and attract new diverse talent to the insurance industry, and it is important that younger generations see the industry as a viable option for a life-long career,” said Deborah Pickford, executive director, InVEST. “Armed with the knowledge from this report, insurance professionals can begin expanding their business practices to include the values this generation demands, creating a productive work environment for everyone and leading a thriving insurance industry.”

Key survey findings include:

58% of Gen Z respondents cited innovation as “very important” when considering a workplace, while 49% of this generation surveyed four years ago believed that innovation was very important when choosing where to work.

61% of Gen Z respondents said it’s “very important” to work for a company that provides mentors and clearly defined career paths, while 51% of the same generation agreed in 2015.

65% of Gen Z respondents indicated that working for a company that provides flexibility to work outside the office is “very important,” while in 2015, 57% of this generation responded similarly.

“As more than 25% of insurance professionals will soon retire, it is critical to understand what the younger generations expect when entering the workforce,” said Kris Hackney, executive vice president of Customer Experience, Applied Systems. “Agents, brokers, insurers and MGAs who are embracing digital technology for customers and staff will be well-positioned to recruit and retain the next generation of workers.”

