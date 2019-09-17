Wave Computing to Exhibit at Auto.Ai – Europe’s No. 1 event on Deep Driving Technologies and Level + 5 Automation

Wave Computing will Speak on AI for Automotive: Safe, Secure, Smart

/EIN News/ -- CAMPBELL, Calif.,, Sept. 17, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Who: Wave Computing®, the Silicon Valley company that is revolutionizing artificial intelligence (AI) and deep learning with its dataflow-based systems, will exhibit at Auto.AI Europe.

What: Auto.AI is Europe’s first platform bringing together all stakeholders who play an active role in the deep driving, imaging, computer vision, sensor fusion and perception and Level +5 automation scene. Learn more about Wave Computing and AI for Automotive: Safe, Secure, Smart.

When: September 26-27, 2019.

Where: Maritim proArte Hotel, Berlin, Germany.

Registration: To register for the event, please visit: https://www.auto-ai.eu/

To set up an advance meeting, please email Chris Berg at cberg@wavecomp.com.

About Wave Computing, Inc.

Wave Computing, Inc. is revolutionizing artificial intelligence (AI) with its dataflow-based solutions. The company’s vision is to bring deep learning to customers’ data wherever it may be—from the datacenter to the edge—helping accelerate time-to-insight. Wave Computing is powering the next generation of AI by combining its dataflow architecture with its MIPS embedded RISC multithreaded CPU cores and IP. More information about Wave Computing can be found at https://wavecomp.ai.

Neal Leavitt Leavitt Communications (760) 639-2900 neal@leavcom.com



