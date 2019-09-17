Mobile Marketing Platform YouAppi Names Sawato (Stephan) Yoshii as Country Manager for Japan

With Japan already YouAppi’s largest market globally, the addition of Sawato (Stephan) Yoshii as Country Manager will increase YouAppi’s penetration in the Japanese market

/EIN News/ -- TOKYO and SAN FRANCISCO, Sept. 17, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- YouAppi, a leading marketing platform for premium mobile brands, today announced that Mr. Sawato (Stephan) Yoshii has been named Country Manager for Japan.



Founded in 2012, YouAppi has developed a marketing technology platform for marketers, agencies, developers, and publishers. From user acquisition to app re-engagement via video, social and other channels, YouAppi provides a full funnel solution enabling marketers to manage and grow their mobile revenues.

YouAppi counts Japanese venture capital firm Global Brain as an investor. Beyond Tokyo, YouAppi has a strong Asian presence with offices in Beijing, Seoul, Singapore, Jakarta, and Bangalore as well as additional Asian investors.

YouAppi has been working with Japanese marketers, agencies, developers, and publishers since 2013, having run more than 4,000 campaigns. The Tokyo office was established in 2017, and today, a staff of twelve including Japan Country Manager Sawato (Stephan) Yoshii support Japanese clients and partners running campaigns both in Japan and globally.

Sawato (Stephan) Yoshii joins YouAppi from InMobi where he was head of sales in Japan for one of the largest ad networks. Before InMobi, he was country manager for Xaxis, WPP’s programmatic media company, in Japan. Before Xaxis, he was Director of Global Business Development for Opt, a leading digital ad agency within Dentsu. Sawato (Stephan) Yoshii holds a degree in Marketing and Communications from the University of Hong Kong and is fluent in English, Mandarin, and Japanese.

“I’m excited by YouAppi’s mobile first technology which offers marketers, agencies, developers and publishers a comprehensive and proven solution – from user acquisition through re-engagement – for achieving their goals for revenue and monetization,” said Sawato (Stephan) Yoshii, YouAppi’s new country manager in Japan. “With Japan both a strategic market in terms of marketers and publishers targeting Japanese users and for Japanese brands and developers seeking global reach and revenue, I’m motivated to grow Japan’s share of YouAppi’s revenue.”

“From NTT DOCOMO launching the world’s first mobile ISP in the late 1990s to the global success of LINE, Japan is a strategically important mobile market,” said Moshe Vaknin, CEO & co-founder, YouAppi. “That’s why YouAppi has invested resources in Japan with a team of twelve to support local marketers, agencies, developers, and publishers as well as international Japanese brands seeking a global mobile marketing partner. Now, with Sawato (Stephan) Yoshii our Country Manager in Japan, I’m confident that we’ll grow our local business exponentially.”

YouAppi’s full-funnel approach enables marketers and developers to acquire and re-engage users, and optimize performance beyond the install according to marketer KPIs including ROI, CPA, Return On Ad Spend, Cost of First Purchase, etc. Proprietary machine learning algorithms and custom audience builder with real-time data processing and granular segmentation enable utilizing insights acquired via User Acquisition and post-install event analysis in order to run more effective re-engagement campaigns. As part of YouAppi’s comprehensive mobile marketing offering, the company enables consumer goods, cosmetics, and luxury goods’ marketers to run mobile video campaigns to achieve their business KPIs. Marketers achieve the best results by running user acquisition and re-engagement together as part of one holistic solution.

About YouAppi

YouAppi is a leading marketing platform for premium mobile brands in Europe, North America, and Asia. It is the first one to bring the full-service solution and insights to advertisers and publishers, by merging brand and performance advertisement for a holistic approach. YouAppi allows brands to make real-time adjustments and optimize marketing efforts in order to reach customers at any point in the funnel.

The company operates in 15 countries. YouAppi is also ranked 15th on Deloitte’s Technology Fast 500™ Bay Area 2018 list and 4th on the EMEA Technology Fast 500™ 2017 list. For more information, please visit www.youappi.com .

