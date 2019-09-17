Global Precision Farming/Agriculture Device Market 2019 Share, Trend, Segmentation and Forecast to 2024

A New Market Study, titled “Precision Farming/Agriculture Device Market Upcoming Trends, Growth Drivers and Challenges” has been featured on WiseGuyReports.

A New Market Study, titled “Precision Farming/Agriculture Device Market Upcoming Trends, Growth Drivers and Challenges” has been featured on WiseGuyReports.

This report provides in depth study of “Precision Farming/Agriculture Device Market” using SWOT analysis i.e. Strength, Weakness, Opportunities and Threat to the organization. The Precision Farming/Agriculture Device Market report also provides an in-depth survey of key players in the market which is based on the various objectives of an organization such as profiling, the product outline, the quantity of production, required raw material, and the financial health of the organization.

This market report offers a comprehensive analysis of the global Precision Farming/Agriculture Device market. This report focused on Precision Farming/Agriculture Device market past and present growth globally. Global research on Global Precision Farming/Agriculture Device Industry presents a market overview, product details, classification, market concentration, and maturity study. The market value and growth rate from 2019-2025 along with industry size estimates are explained.

The latest advancements in Precision Farming/Agriculture Device industry and changing market dynamics are key driving factors to depict tremendous growth. Also, the risk factors which will have a significant impact on the Global Precision Farming/Agriculture Device industry in the coming years are listed in this report. The revenue-generating Precision Farming/Agriculture Device types, applications, and key regions are evaluated. Top growing regions and Precision Farming/Agriculture Device industry presence cover Asia-Pacific, North America, Europe, Middle East, African countries and South America. This Precision Farming/Agriculture Device business study also analyzes the top countries in these regions with their market potential.

Key manufacturers are included based on company profile, sales data and product specifications etc.:

Ag Leader Technology (U.S.)

AgJunction, Inc. (U.S.)

CropMetrics LLC (U.S.)

Trimble, Inc. (U.S.)

AGCO Corporation (U.S.)

Raven Industries, Inc. (U.S.)

Agribotix LLC

Deere and Company

DICKEY-john Corporation

Farmers Edge Inc.

Grownetics, Inc.

Granular, Inc

SST Development Group, Inc.

The Climate Corporation (Monsanto Company)

Topcon Corporation

Market Overview

Precision farming or agriculture is known as satellite farming site specific crop management (SSCM). It is management concept in farming that is based on observing, measuring, responding to both inter- and intra-field variability in crops. The aim of this method is to define and establish a decision support system or DSS for businesses. A decision support system helps businesses optimize returns based on inputs and at the same time, allows them to preserve resources. It is an information system that caters to the planning, management and operational levels of any business organization in a rapidly changing sector. This helps people in those levels of the organization to take active steps to curb any potential threat to the business.

The growth of the precision farming or agriculture device market is closely tied to the development of the method itself. The practice of precision farming or agriculture has been made possible by the advent of the Global Positioning System or GPS. It is also known as Navstar, a global navigation satellite system (GNSS). This satellite system provides location- and time-related information in all weather conditions anywhere on the planet. Precision farming devices make use of this technology and provide vital statistics to farmers. Often, this information can be the only thing between a good yield and a poor one. A poor yield, in turn, affects the profits as well as the resources. In light of this, a precision farming device can allow farmers to check the following: One, topography; Two, moisture levels; Three, nitrogen levels; Four, organic matter and so on. Farmers can use this data to know exactly which crop to grow when and in which part of the land. In turn, this can be beneficial for agricultural business overall as well as positively affect the precision farming or agriculture device market.

The report published in HeyReport on the global precision farming/agriculture device market revealed the growth to be at a notable pace. The valuation of the precision farming/agriculture device market was further stated to surpass its previous valuation.

Market Segmentation

The global precision farming/agriculture device market has been segmented in terms of type and applications.

By application, the market includes weather tracking & forecasting, Crop scouting, Yield monitoring, Inventory management, Field mapping, Farm labor management, Irrigation management, and others.

By type, the market segments into Antennas/access points, Automation & control systems, and Sensing devices.

Regional Analysis

The global precision farming/agriculture device market is geographically distributed across the following key regions: Latin America, Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, and the Middle East and Africa.

Major Key Points in Table of Content

1 Global Market Overview

2 Regional Market

3 Key Manufacturers

4 Major Application

5 Market by Type

6 Price Overview

Continued....

Report Summary:

In the first section, the Global Precision Farming/Agriculture Device Market report presents industry overview, definition, and scope. The second part briefs about the Global Precision Farming/Agriculture Device industry bifurcation by Type, Application and Geographical regions. The top industry players, revenue analysis, and sales margin are explained. The production and consumption scenario is specified.

The SWOT analysis by players, the growth rate for each type, application, and the region is covered. A 5-year forecast Global Precision Farming/Agriculture Device industry perspective will lead to profitable business plans and informed moves. Towards, the end data sources, research methodology, and findings are offered.

