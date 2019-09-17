ISWH Set to Resume Full-Scale CBD-based Product Sales as CBD Market Surges to $5B in 2019

/EIN News/ -- LAS VEGAS, Sept. 17, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via OTC PR WIRE -- International Spirits & Wellness Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS: ISWH) (“ISWH” or the “Company”), a top-tier brand incubator in the Spirits, CBD-Infused Products, and Home Healthcare markets, is pleased to announce that sales of its hemp-derived CBD products are set to resume. Marketing and distribution will be coordinated through its strategic partner, BioPulse Labs (“BioPulse”), a market leader in CBD nano-infusion technology and ecommerce marketing and distribution.



“Growth estimates for the overall CBD market are in the process of being revised sharply higher as mainstream consumer adoption dramatically outperforms prior baseline expectations for 2019,” commented Terry Williams, ISWH CEO. “It’s a perfect time for our diverse array of hemp-derived CBD products to resume live sales and distribution. This is a principle reason we have had to mark up our financial expectations heading into Q4.”

The Company will be marketing P19 Nano-Infused CBD Tinctures, P19 vegan CBD Gummies, P19 CBD Pain Cream, P19 Nano Nectar CBD Drops, and P19 Flavored CBD Shooters. All products are nano-infused with CBD derived from hemp, which is fully legal in all 50 states. Nano-infusion ensures the highest possible bioavailability, which is particularly important given the powerful health and wellness applications for cannabidiol (CBD).

Management notes that the Company is eager to restart sales given recent upward adjustments to forecasts for growth in CBD demand over coming quarters. Brightfield Group, a leading market and consumer intelligence firm for the legal CBD and cannabis industries, recently increased its own growth forecast for the CBD market, published analysis calling for a 706% year-over-year CBD product sales jump in the US in 2019 to around $5 billion in total sales, with sales expected to reach $23.7 billion by 2023.

“This is a rare marketplace,” continued Mr. Williams. “New research calls for a CAGR in the CBD-based products space of 107% for the next 4 years. That’s just staggering. I’m not sure I’ve ever seen anything like it. This whole marketplace is being sucked up into a massive black hole of demand as CBD finally really hits the radar of the mainstream public. We have inventory and branding already in place for a market-leading product line, and we have marketing and distribution ready to come back online into quarter end. That puts the Company in an especially advantageous position right now.”

About ISWH: International Spirits & Wellness Holdings, Inc. (ISWH) is an authorized importer, licensor, and marketer of premium beverage brands, with sales of innovative products and brands worldwide. Based in Nevada, the Company's expertise lies in the strategic development and aggressive early growth of its brands and the establishment of these brands as viable and profitable as an incubator. ISWH intends to nurture emerging brands through critical stages of market development, including conceptualization, go-to-market strategy, supply chain and logistics engineering, integrated marketing, and distribution. In addition, ISWH has now established itself as a health and wellness company with a focus on reshaping the CBD products market through state-of-the-art nanotechnology processes, developing a wide range of nano-infused CBD gummies and beverages formulations. These products will be sold through the Company’s website, as well as through established wholesale and retail distribution channels. The company has also partnered with Bengala Technologies to develop and commercialize enterprise and B2B software technology products targeting the logistics and supply-chain marketplace.



Forward Looking Statements: This press release may contain forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. These statements relate to future events or our future financial performance. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by terminology including "could", "may", "will", "should", "expect", "plan", "anticipate", "believe", "estimate", "predict", "potential" and the negative of these terms or other comparable terminology. While these forward-looking statements, and any assumptions upon which they are based, are made in good faith and reflect our current judgment regarding the direction of our business, actual results will almost always vary, sometimes materially, from any estimates, predictions, projections, assumptions or other future performance suggested in this report. Except as required by applicable law, we do not intend to update any of the forward-looking statements so as to conform these statements to actual results. Investors should refer to the risks disclosed in the Company's reports filed from time to time with OTC Markets (www.otcmarkets.com).



