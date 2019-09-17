Hawaiian Legacy Reforestation Initiative Partners with Jet-Set Offset to Provide Carbon Neutral Air Travel While Helping to Restore Hawaii’s Rare Forests

/EIN News/ -- HONOLULU, Hawaii, Sept. 17, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The nonprofit Hawaiian Legacy Reforestation Initiative (HLRI) announced the launch of its partnership with New England based start-up Jet-Set Offset. Individuals and businesses will have the opportunity to offset the carbon footprint of their commercial air travel while simultaneously helping to reforest Hawaii.

“Air travel impacts our planet in a big way. Last year, Americans flew a record high 1.5 trillion miles and, at current rates of passenger flight growth, air travel could account for over 25% of global carbon emissions by 2050. When we fly, offsetting our carbon footprint with mileage-based donations to organizations working locally towards climate solutions, is one of the most effective steps we can take as individuals to combat climate change. Our partnership with HLRI will allow travelers to not only offset the environmental impact of their flights, but help reforest Hawaii’s rare forests in the process,” said Jet-Set Offset Co-Founder Anna Ford.

It only takes about one minute to sign up online at https://jetsetoffset.com/?ref=hlri to donate one cent per mile flown, the average estimate of the cost to offset carbon emissions from air travel. Jet-Set Offset’s online platform automatically calculates the air mileage traveled and HLRI will receive the tax-deductible donation. Each donation will go toward the purchase of Gold Standard-certified carbon credits for offsetting the carbon footprint of the flight and toward the planting of endemic Legacy Trees in the Hawaiian Legacy Forest.

“In addition to successfully planting 450,000 trees, this forest represents the first and only certified carbon project of any kind in the State of Hawaii and the only Gold Standard-certified forest carbon credit in North America. Legacy Carbon represents an important shift in our thinking about carbon offsets and carbon-neutral practices, allowing companies and organizations across a variety of industries to offset their environmental impact right here in Hawaii,” said HLRI Executive Director Jeffrey Dunster.

One of the Hawai‘i Convention Center’s major 2019 scientific conferences is offering attendees the option to use Jet-Set Offset during their travel this fall. SACNAS (the Society for Advancement of Chicanos/Hispanics & Native Americans in Science) is an inclusive organization that for the past 46 years has fostered the success of Chicanos/Hispanics and Native Americans – from college students to professionals – in attaining advanced degrees, careers, and positions of leadership in STEM. SACNAS – The National Diversity in STEM Conference will be held from Oct. 31-Nov. 2, 2019.

“We are pleased to offer this Hawaii-focused carbon-offset option to our guests, with each Legacy Tree contributing to our commitment to reforest 1 million trees throughout the state,” said Teri Orton, general manager, Hawai‘i Convention Center, managed by AEG Facilities. The Center has partnered with HLRI since 2016.

For every 9,000 miles flown, a Legacy Tree will be planted in honor of the donor. A certificate of planting will be emailed, with a unique RFID number that can be used to view the tree’s location and growth online using HLRI’s TreeTrackerTM.

The use of Jet-Set Offset’s online platform will enable HLRI to offer its supporters a great way to give to charity, be environmentally responsible, and leave the world a better place. Perhaps the greatest memento from your next trip will be the one you leave behind.

About HLRI: Through state-of-the-art technologies and methodologies, HLRI works with landowners to establish and preserve economically viable and sustainable endemic Hawaiian forests, protect endangered species, sequester carbon and recharge watersheds. HLRI’s Legacy Trees are sponsored by businesses and individuals, with a portion of proceeds donated to other charities worldwide. For more, visit LegacyTrees.org. Learn more about Legacy Carbon at LegacyCarbon.com.

MEDIA CONTACT

Teddi Anderson

President, TLC PR

(808) 535-9099

teddi@tlcpr.com



