Avalo Networks Provides Next-Generation Voice Services and Grows with Ubersmith Business Management Software

/EIN News/ -- Ubersmith software serves as central hub for business operations of communications services company



Helps Avalo Networks scale while delivering exceptional customer service

NEW YORK and KNOXVILLE, Tenn., Sept. 17, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Avalo Networks is transforming the delivery of voice services while streamlining its operations and supporting its growth with business management software from Ubersmith, an INAP (NASDAQ: INAP) company.

Now in its fifth year, Avalo makes available high quality, carrier-class and regulatory compliant cloud-based communications services that cable, mobile, telco, and other broadband providers deliver to their residential and business customers. The next-generation Voice over IP (VoIP) services replace traditional public switched telephone networks (PSTN) and serve as a foundation for adding features and building applications that integrate with the telephony system.

“Ubersmith is at the core of Avalo Networks. Our entire business runs on it, and Ubersmith has allowed our company to do a lot more without having to add more resources,” said Alex Skaalerud, president of Avalo Networks. “The product has allowed us to easily manage a scalable cloud infrastructure and has contributed strongly to our continued growth.”

“Avalo Networks is an innovator and success that has grown its business from a great idea recognizing a market opportunity and disrupting the existing business model for delivery of communications services,” said Kurt Daniel, CEO of Ubersmith. “Our software helps Avalo Networks execute with great efficiency and deliver first-rate service to its customers.”

Avalo’s Software as a Service (SaaS) model is attractive to providers because it eliminates capital expenses, plus the technology platform works with most any carrier. Comprehensive back-office integration and management tools help service providers automate administration and provisioning to significantly drive down their time and cost for customer care and support.

From its start, Avalo recognized the need for a very secure and reliable way to manage contracts along with a billing system that was robust and flexible. The company also needed a system that would provide easy access to customer data to help respond to customer requests and quickly provision new services ordered. Additionally, there was a need for network management capabilities. As a small team starting up, Avalo Networks needed a business management system that it could get up and running quickly and that would grow with the company.



Now, everyone at Avalo from accounting to sales to executive management uses the Ubersmith software. Employees are able to easily track any contract’s status and with the product’s sales quoting feature can rapidly respond to customer requests. The Ubersmith software streamlines billing and supports ticketing to track and resolve service issues helping Avalo deliver outstanding customer service.

About Avalo Networks

Avalo Networks is radically transforming communications delivery so that service providers thrive with superior economics, feature-set and control. The Avalo Voice Platform provides a zero-CAPEX, high-margin, low-risk solution and is designed specifically to meet the full range of voice requirements for service providers. Learn more at www.avalonetworks.com .

About Ubersmith

Ubersmith, an INAP (NASDAQ: INAP) company, is the leader in subscription management software for the cloud and beyond. The company’s billing, quoting, order management, infrastructure and ticketing solutions are integrated, open and scalable. More than 100 companies across six continents rely on Ubersmith to better serve their customers and run their businesses. For more info, please visit https://ubersmith.com .

