Investor Ideas Potcast- Cannabis News and Stocks on the Move; You Can’t Keep a Good Plant Down- Thought Leaders Share High Expectations for Cannabis Sector

/EIN News/ -- POINT ROBERTS, Wash. and KELOWNA, British Columbia, Sept. 17, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Investorideas.com, a global news source covering leading sectors including marijuana and hemp stocks and its potcast site, www.potcasts.ca , release a special edition of the daily cannabis potcast (podcast), featuring a series of recent interviews with four experts in C Level management positions, discussing recent developments within their companies and the overall sector:



Listen to the podcast interview with Mr. William Ralston, President and Director of SinglePoint Inc. ( OTCQB: SING )

https://www.investorideas.com/Audio/Podcasts/2019/091519-StocksToWatch-OTCQBSING.mp3

When asked about the recent announcement involving Convectium/Jacksam, Mr. Ralston commented, "Convectium was founded on the basis that automation, speed, hardware and technology combined for the ancillary cannabis space can really help these manufacturers and retailers make their whole filling and supply chain process much simpler and efficient. Typically what would happen is, people would hire a staff to fill 1000 cartridges or whatever their need was for the week and have what the industry called "filling parties" and that's sloppy, messy and slow. So Convectium came in and found there was an opportunity there. They've built out a machine where you can put in all your oil and in a single insert of the custom cartridge they give you, you can fill 100 pens in less than 30 seconds and there is no spillage or leakage, so not only is your efficiency better but it’s an easier, cleaner, money saving and time saving process."

Discussing what separates Convectium from some of their competitors, Ralston said, "Right now Convectium, in our opinion, is really leading the way because they check all the boxes for what a company may need when it comes to filling and getting these automation systems set up. What sold us on them originally was they were the razor blade model. If you bought their machine, you came back to order their cartridges. Since then they've opened up their system and that's what's going to be the real game changer. Convectium decided, we don't need to be a cartridge player, that market is already defined, what we need to do is truly focus in on our automation systems and be a value addition to the people that are leading the way in providing great cartridges to the market."

SinglePoint Inc. will also be presenting their Pure Hemp Cigarettes next month at NACS on October 1st - 4th at booth 5653. Ralston noted, "We're attending NACS, which is the largest trade show and sort of the Grand Daddy of them all. We're laying out a massive marketing opportunity here; attending the show, sending out mail and sending out emails to the over 22,000 attendees and really putting some weight behind pushing this. The reason for that is that it's a bit of a drag race in this market right now and we are positioning ourselves to be a leader.”

Listen to the podcast interview with Narbe Alexandrian, President and CEO of Canopy Rivers ( TSX: RIV.TO ) ( OTC: CNPOF )

https://www.investorideas.com/Audio/Podcasts/2019/081919-Interview-TSXVRIV.mp3

*Please note the symbol changed from RIV.V to RIV.TO following the interview

Discussing the recent purchase and supply agreement between TerrAscend and JWC and how this demonstrates the value of the Canopy Rivers ecosystem, Alexandrian said, "Our thesis is that vertical integration doesn't work. It doesn't work because governments are forcing companies to vertically integrate, but it's not their actual choice to do so. When you force an industry to vertically integrate, what you find is a lot of inefficiencies get created. Some companies are great farmers, some are great brand builders, but seldom do you see companies that can do both things very well."

“When you look at JWC, one of the things that they're very good at, is their aeroponic cultivation. This leads to clean, consistent, high quality product for the end consumer. On the TerrAscend side, you have a pharmaceutical focused processing, retail and distribution operator, and they're the only company selling in Canada, Europe and the US. When you put these two together you get the best of breeds, you create a synthetic best of breeds producer."

Listen to the podcast interview with Nick Kovacevich, CEO and Founder of KushCo Holdings Inc. ( OTC: KSHB )

https://www.investorideas.com/Audio/Podcasts/2019/050319-StocksToWatch.mp3

Mr. Kovacevich talks about how he and his company had to adapt to the industry over the last ten years. “We wanted to get in the cannabis space, the question was how. We saw an opportunity in the packaging side, to be able to get involved in every transaction without directly touching the plant. We felt there was a lot less risk involved. We started selling Kush Bottles door to door and have grown the business to over 250 employees across 8 States and 3 countries.”

He went on to say, “Since then we have diversified from packaging into four broader product categories: packaging and labeling, vape, Kush energy and papers and supplies is our fourth. We target all of these products directly to businesses that operate in the cannabis and CBD industry. This year already, we have already serviced over 6000 businesses with these various products they need on a regular basis.”

Listen to the podcast interview with Matt Markiewicz, Managing Director of Innovation Shares which also manages The Cannabis ETF ( NYSE: THCX )

https://www.investorideas.com/Audio/Podcasts/2019/082719-StocksToWatch.mp3

In the podcast, Markiewicz discusses the factors that influence their decisions to add or remove certain companies from the ETF.

Looking at how much attention they are paying to the international scope of the industry, Markiewicz reported, "I think the growth of the global cannabis story is quite interesting. There are companies that are trading now or will be trading soon that will have access to these global markets. As regulatory changes occur in markets around the world, they definitely bear watching. It's going to be an opportunity for revenue expansions, or multiple expansions for the companies entrenching themselves in these markets."

