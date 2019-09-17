CloudJumper Simplifies Management of Windows Virtual Desktop Public Preview with No Cost CWMS 5.3 Licenses

Easily Provision and Manage WVD Environments Using Current Infrastructure, Hypervisor and Existing Technology Investments

/EIN News/ -- GARNER, N.C., Sept. 17, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CloudJumper today announced simplified management of Windows Virtual Desktop environments using Cloud Workspace® Management Suite (CWMS 5.3) software at no cost during Microsoft’s public preview period. With CloudJumper CWMS 5.3 featuring the new automation wizard, orchestrate and manage Windows Virtual Desktops (WVD) for the best of end user computing (EUC) in the cloud.



Windows Virtual Desktop is a comprehensive desktop and app virtualization service running on the cloud. It is the only service that delivers simplified management, multi-session Windows 10, optimizations for Office 365 ProPlus, and support for Remote Desktop Service environments. Now in public preview, the solution provides the ability to create a full desktop virtualization environment within an Azure subscription without having to run additional gateway servers. Capabilities include the ability to publish as many host pools as needed to accommodate a diverse set of IT workloads.

CloudJumper makes the migration to Windows Virtual Desktop fast and simple with a new no cost special offer, that for the first time, allows administrators to try the powerful deployment and management capabilities of the Cloud Workspace® platform for free. CWMS V5.3 by CloudJumper integrates with WVD APIs to orchestrate speedy implementation by managed service providers and enterprise customers. The virtual desktops are deployed within Azure cloud infrastructure and used for compute, storage, diagnostics, advanced networking and connection brokering to run workloads at scale, while reducing desktop management, infrastructure and support costs.

Advantages of CWMS 5.3 and Windows Virtual Desktop Include:

Rapid Deployment, Migrations and Scaling : Unified management allows administrators to quickly deploy desktops and applications in the cloud in just minutes.

: Unified management allows administrators to quickly deploy desktops and applications in the cloud in just minutes. Windows 10 : The only Windows 10 multi-session desktop, virtualized in the cloud.

: The only Windows 10 multi-session desktop, virtualized in the cloud. Extend Windows 7 : Bring Windows 7 deployments to Azure and continue to receive support until 2023. Then, migration to Windows 10 is both fast and easy.

: Bring Windows 7 deployments to Azure and continue to receive support until 2023. Then, migration to Windows 10 is both fast and easy. Office 365 ProPlus : Delivers an Office 365 ProPlus experience in a multi-session virtual desktop.

: Delivers an Office 365 ProPlus experience in a multi-session virtual desktop. Tighter Controls & Security : Enjoy the security that comes with deploying on Azure.

: Enjoy the security that comes with deploying on Azure. Advanced EUC Solution: Highly scalable, always up to date and available on any device.

“We have made the Cloud Workspace® platform for WVD very easy to use and manage. Front line staff can easily manage all VDI deployments without significant training or certifications,” said Robin Brandl, VP, Strategic Alliances, CloudJumper. “CWMS 5.3 is fully compatible and supports all layers in the technology stack, providing a single portal to manage all aspects of the environment.”

CloudJumper delivers all of the elements required to quickly orchestrate Windows Virtual Desktop on Microsoft Azure or classic RDS deployments for your private cloud. CWMS version 5.3 covers a multitude of use cases, improving the mobility and productivity of business computing environments. Intelligent auto-scaling uniquely provides on-demand expansion or contraction of virtual desktops, ensuring proper virtual desktop and workspace provisioning. With WVD and CloudJumper, administrators eliminate complexity while driving greater value for the enterprise.

The current promotion is a limited time offer and provides the opportunity to begin a WVD pilot for POC projects with CWMS 5.3 simplifying the entire process. Interested parties with a WVD tenant deployed before Microsoft WVD GA are encouraged to plan, deploy and test Microsoft WVD workloads during the WVD public preview period using CWMS 5.3. Registrants receive CWMS licenses free until January 2020 upon sign-up using the following link: https://cloudjumper.com/free-wvd/ .

To learn more about CloudJumper and the company’s Workspace as a Service platform for MSPs, please contact the company at 844.645.6789 or visit www.CloudJumper.com .

About CloudJumper

CloudJumper is a leading software and services company in the Cloud Workspace and RDS enablement markets. Cloud Workspace® Management Suite (CWMS) is a super-simple SaaS solution for interfacing with the technology layers needed to deploy a Cloud Workspace® using RDS, VDI or Windows Virtual Desktop (WVD). CWMS automates delivery of hosted Windows desktops, application services and Microsoft workloads. It allows IT service managers to deliver Cloud Workspaces with minimal labor, lower costs and faster delivery times. CWMS is supported in Azure, by other public cloud providers and most private clouds. For more information, visit About CloudJumper or call us at 844.645.6789.

