National MI to Co-Sponsor New Construction Housing Summit in Chicago

Fannie Mae, Fifth Third Bank, NAIBRS and other top housing industry experts are among the speakers who will discuss a variety of topics relevant to Realtors and mortgage lenders

/EIN News/ -- EMERYVILLE, Calif., Sept. 17, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Leading industry experts will gather to discuss new ways to address the housing shortage on October 3, 2019 from 10:00 AM to 2:30 PM Central at Fifth Third Bank in Rosemont, IL. The housing summit will be followed by a networking and cocktail reception. The free event is being hosted by National MI , a subsidiary of NMI Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: NMIH), along with Fifth Third Bank and National Association of Independent Builders and Real-Estate Services (NAIBRS). Registration is required.



Experts in mortgage lending, real estate and housing will discuss ways to grow new construction opportunities, often overlooked as an option in buying a new home. One in two homebuyers are willing to consider building a new home, yet only 10 percent actually end up doing so, according to an extensive Zillow study . In a roundtable format, summit participants will look at the reasons behind homebuyers’ choices and will discuss ways to boost new home purchases.

Jim Pippin, business relationship manager at Fannie Mae, will speak about housing market challenges today. National MI Vice President, National Accounts, Jim McGurk will address low down payment options for mortgage financing. James Pesavento, CEO of Proposed Properties LLC, will talk about driving new construction and Fifth Third Bank Area Sales Manager Jeff Gomoll will speak on financing options.

“Our bank has always supported new construction with our mortgage products, such as construction-to-permanent loans,” says Fifth Third’s Gomoll. “Our partnership with NAIBRS and its sponsors will drive much-needed education in our industry.”

“By focusing on the conversion of vacant lots into new construction, we can make a serious dent in the housing inventory shortage,” says NAIBRS President Sandra Barrett. “Ten thousand lots in the Chicago area alone represent about 20 percent of the sales opportunities in the Chicago market.”

“We’re thrilled to be working with Fifth Third Bank and NAIBRS to help increase homeownership,” says National MI’s McGurk, “We want to dispel the notion that building a new home is only for the financially wealthy and let people know that private mortgage insurance is a valuable low-down payment solution for borrowers.”

Details on the event are as follows:

Date: October 3, 2019 Time: 10AM to 2:30PM CST Location: Fifth Third Bank, 6111 N River Rd. Rosemont, IL 60018 RVSP: Required as seating will be limited to first 100 acceptances.

Please contact Lindsay Kozlowski at lindsay@proposedproperties.com for any additional information or to register for the event.

About National MI

National Mortgage Insurance Corporation (National MI), a subsidiary of NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: NMIH), is a U.S.-based, private mortgage insurance company enabling low down payment borrowers to realize home ownership while protecting lenders and investors against losses related to a borrower’s default. To learn more, please visit www.nationalmi.com .

Press Contact for National MI

Mary McGarity

Strategic Vantage Mortgage Public Relations

(203)260-5476

MaryMcGarity@StrategicVantage.com

Investor Contact for National MI

John M. Swenson

Vice President, Investor Relations and Treasury

john.swenson@nationalmi.com

(510)788-8417



