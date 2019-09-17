Containous Releases Traefik 2.0 as the Cloud-Native Edge Router Tops 1 Billion Downloads

Traefik 2.0 is a fundamental step that brings state-of-the-art features and establishes a new reference for the future of cloud-native networking

/EIN News/ -- SAN FRANCISCO, Sept. 17, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Containous, the leading cloud-native networking company, today announced the general availability of Traefik 2.0 . The major release of the open-source cloud-native edge router comes as Traefik recently crossed 1 billion software downloads from Docker Hub . This 2.0 release builds upon the wildly successful initial version of Traefik and is Containous' most significant release to date. This new release gives software development teams even more control and networking capabilities for their applications.



With containerized microservices environments becoming more and more complex to manage, enterprises increasingly need better management and visibility within their production applications. Traefik 2.0 combines advanced routing configurations with a better developer experience, and includes TCP routing support for managing broader application protocols. Based on the same straightforward design principles of Traefik, the 2.0 release delivers engineering teams an all-in-one platform to manage and monitor traffic.

This release includes a number of new features across three key areas:

TCP routing support (and SNI routing) -- Traefik 2.0 supports both HTTP requests and TCP requests. Developers can now not only route classic API calls, but also route requests to a broader application support, such as databases or any TCP-based applications.

Advanced routing capabilities -- This version enables Canary Deployments and A/B testing with service load balancers, and gives developers the ability to fully customize their routes with middleware. Traefik 2.0 also allows mirroring services, a way to fork the incoming request and send it to different services at the same time, as well as fine-grained configuration for TLS termination to define TLS termination parameters per route.

Better developer experience -- Traefik 2.0 gives developers a brand new API that provides detailed status and traffic information about what’s happening in the cluster. The version also comes with a clear configuration with CRD in Kubernetes for better readability and control over configuration, a Go-Like syntax for router rules, more configuration consistency with Labels, and YAML support. A new WebUI enables developers to see what is happening on their cluster at a glance, and a refactored documentation includes all possible configuration examples.

“Our mission with Traefik 2.0 is to support our users through their entire networking journey, from connecting any of their applications, to controlling access, to monitoring traffic,” said Emile Vauge, founder and CEO of Containous. “We have a vision of building a single, complete solution that simplifies the networking complexity associated with designing, deploying, and managing applications. Traefik 2.0 is a major milestone and significant step, and surpassing 1 billion downloads is a great testament to Traefik’s ability to help customers on that journey.”

The recently announced Maesh , Containous’ service mesh, has been built on top of version 2 of Traefik. Together, Traefik and Maesh bring an integrated and full-featured networking solution for cloud-native infrastructures.

Containous brings the future of cloud-native networking by offering powerful tools to ease the deployment of your modern IT environments. The company’s popular open source projects include Traefik , the cloud-native edge router with more than 1 billion downloads and used by the world’s largest web companies, and Maesh , a service mesh designed to simplify service-to-service communications for developers building modern, cloud-native applications. Founded in 2016, Containous’ mission is to simplify cloud-native adoption for all enterprises. For more information, visit containo.us and follow @Containous on Twitter.

