Earn Crypto for Being a Sports Enthusiast! FanChain by SportsCastr Aims to Bring Crypto Mainstream

SportsCastr’s FanChain Is a Blockchain Ecosystem for the Multibillion Dollar Global Sports Market

/EIN News/ -- New York City, Sept. 17, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- (via Blockchain Wire) -- SportsCastr, the live-streaming platform that lets anyone become a sports color commentator, today announced the launch of FanChain. Under development since last year, FanChain includes a cryptocurrency (the “FANZ” token) that lets sports fans earn and redeem tokens, and provides tools to teams, leagues and media companies that enable them to easily integrate a blockchain solution built specifically for the sports industry.

On SportsCastr, viewers can now send broadcasters virtual gifts and tips which can then be redeemed for FANZ tokens. This allows broadcasters to directly reward their favorite fans and athletes who live-stream on the platform. SportsCastr also now features an integrated blockchain-powered FANZ wallet, a standalone version of which is available at FanWallet.com.

“The rise of digital-first distribution platforms, social networking, live video and blockchain technology have all converged to pave the way for SportsCastr to thrive,” said Kevin April, CEO of SportsCastr. “With the launch of FanChain, anyone can use SportsCastr to not only connect with a global network of like-minded sports fans, but to enter a new digital economy.”

The goal of FanChain is to connect a fragmented multi-billion dollar sports market with tokens that can be digitally stamped and tracked by athletes, teams, leagues and media. The FanChain ecosystem includes a wallet and decentralized application that third parties can integrate, both of which are available for use today.

FanChain has partnered with LATOKEN, a top cryptocurrency exchange, to allow token buyers to purchase FANZ and SportsCastr users who earn FANZ to exchange or sell their tokens.

SportsCastr recently announced an exclusive partnership with FanWide.com, America’s largest sports fan club network, which helps fans find local game watch parties or fan club chapters for any team in any city. FanWide will be integrating FanChain to provide cryptocurrency rewards for attending watch parties and engaging on their platform. FanWide is also integrating functionality into its platform to incentivize its users to “go live” on SportsCastr from the hundreds of thousands of watch parties listed through its service.

The FanChain token leverages a unique combination of fungible and non-fungible characteristics that enables team loyalty to be embedded within individual tokens, which can be produced and transmitted across multiple platforms. This allows SportsCastr and other members of the FanChain ecosystem to reward fans for creating value for their favorite teams, and lets brands and organizations target and reward their most passionate fans.



About SportsCastr

SportsCastr is a technology company that develops and operates a live streaming platform that enables users to be their own commentator and allows rights-holders to stream games and live sporting events that are enhanced with social interactivity and multiple commentary choices. The company's investors include SGI MB; NBA Commissioner Emeritus David Stern; Super Bowl Champion Vernon Davis, NBA All Star Steve Smith, O'Melveny & Myers Sports Co-chair Charles Baker and coaching legend Jim Boeheim. In the summer of 2018, the NFL Players Association acquired a minority stake in the Company, making SportsCastr an officially licensed platform of NFL Players. In 2019, Super Bowl XLVIII champion Richard Sherman became the Company’s first brand ambassador and streams regularly on the platform.

Media Contact: Transform Group, sportscastr@transformgroup.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.