CHF Solutions, Inc. to Host a Call with Investigator Panel to Discuss Results of a Study Involving Use of Aquadex FlexFlow® in Pediatric Patients on September 25, 2019

/EIN News/ -- EDEN PRAIRIE, Minn., Sept. 17, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CHF Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ: CHFS) announced today that it will host a conference call and webcast at 1:00 PM ET on Wednesday, September 25, 2019 to discuss the results of a multicenter, retrospective study involving pediatric patients who need kidney support and utilized the company’s Aquadex FlexFlow system. Stuart L. Goldstein, M.D. (Cincinnati Children’s Hospital Medical Center), David Askenazi, M.D. MSPH (Children’s of Alabama), and Shina Menon, M.D. (Seattle Children’s Hospital), investigators involved in the study, will provide an overview of the clinical uses and results of the study. Jeff Cohen, Managing Director, Equity Research, Healthcare & Medical Technologies at Ladenburg Thalmann & Co., will be moderating the discussion.



To access the live webcast, please visit the Investors page of the CHF Solutions website at http://ir.chf-solutions.com or access the webcast directly at http://ir.chf-solutions.com/events . Alternatively, you may access the live conference call by dialing (877) 303-9826 (U.S.) or (224) 357-2194 (international) and using conference ID: 6985754. An audio archive of the webcast will be available following the call on the Investor page at http://ir.chf-solutions.com/events .

About CHF Solutions

CHF Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHFS) is a medical device company focused on developing, manufacturing and commercializing the Aquadex FlexFlow® system for aquapheresis therapy. The Aquadex FlexFlow system is a clinically proven therapy that provides a safe, effective and predictable method of removing excess sodium and fluid from patients suffering from fluid overload. The Aquadex FlexFlow system is indicated for temporary (up to eight hours) ultrafiltration treatment of patients with fluid overload who have failed diuretic therapy and extended (longer than 8 hours) ultrafiltration treatment of patients with fluid overload who have failed diuretic therapy and require hospitalization. All treatments must be administered by a healthcare provider, under physician prescription, both of whom having received training in extracorporeal therapies. The company's vision is to change the lives of fluid overloaded patients through science, collaboration, and innovative medical technology. CHF Solutions is a Delaware corporation headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota with wholly owned subsidiaries in Australia and Ireland. The company has been listed on the Nasdaq Capital Market since February 2012.

CONTACTS:

INVESTORS:

Claudia Napal Drayton

Chief Financial Officer

CHF Solutions, Inc.

952-345-4205

ir@chf-solutions.com

-Or-

Bret Shapiro

Managing Partner

CORE IR

516-222-2560

brets@coreir.com

www.coreir.com

MEDIA

Jules Abraham

JQA Partners, Inc.

917-885-7378

jabraham@jqapartners.com



