Douglas Dynamics to Host Investor Event on October 4 at the NYSE

/EIN News/ -- MILWAUKEE, Sept. 17, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Douglas Dynamics, Inc. (NYSE: PLOW), North America's premier manufacturer and upfitter of work truck attachments and equipment, will hold an Investor Event at the New York Stock Exchange in New York, NY on Friday, October 4th from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. EST.



The event will include presentations by the following senior company leaders as well as a question-and-answer session:

Bob McCormick – President and CEO

Sarah Lauber – CFO

Keith Hagelin – President, Work Truck Attachments

Jon Sievert - President, Work Truck Solutions

Linda Evans – VP of HR

Jesse Pilachowski – Director of Organizational Development

Shannan Vlieger – Director of Operational Excellence

To attend the event, please send an email to investorrelations@douglasdynamics.com before September 27, 2019. Pre-registration is required as space is limited.

A live audio webcast will be accessible through the Investor Relations page on the Company’s website ( www.douglasdynamics.com ). A replay of the webcast will be available following the event.

About Douglas Dynamics

Home to the most trusted brands in the industry, Douglas Dynamics is North America’s premier manufacturer and up-fitter of commercial work truck attachments and equipment. For more than 65 years, the Company has been innovating products that not only enable people to perform their jobs more efficiently and effectively, but also enable businesses to increase profitability. Through its proprietary Douglas Dynamics Management System (DDMS), the Company is committed to continuous improvement aimed at consistently producing the highest quality products, at industry-leading levels of service and delivery that ultimately drive shareholder value. The Douglas Dynamics portfolio of products and services is separated into two segments: First, the Work Truck Attachments segment, which includes commercial snow and ice control equipment sold under the FISHER®, SNOWEX® and WESTERN® brands. Second, the Work Truck Solutions segment, which includes the up-fit of market leading attachments and storage solutions under the HENDERSON® brand, and the DEJANA® brand and its related sub-brands.

