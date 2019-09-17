Media Alert: Farsight Security CTO Ben April To Keynote Security B-Sides MSP 2019

/EIN News/ -- SAN MATEO, Calif., Sept. 17, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

What:

Farsight Security Chief Technology Officer Ben April will deliver keynote , “Reflections on Subjective Reputation,” on Thursday, September 26th, 2019 at the Security B-Sides MSP 2019 (#BSidesMSP) event in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

Subjective reputation is a staple of the security industry. Lists of “good” or “bad” indicators are the fuel behind many defensive strategies. The more advanced tools such as machine-learning, deep-learning, and artificial intelligence are often leveraged to add or remove indicators from these reputation lists. Differing expectations and use cases can result in wild variations in efficacy and value of a reputation source. This keynote presentation will look at subjective reputation, the challenging environments where it is created, and look at alternative approaches worth considering.

Farsight Security is also a sponsor for Security B-Sides MSP 2019, where it will demonstrate its latest real-time and historical DNS Intelligence solutions and how security professionals at Fortune 500 corporations and government agencies around the world are using these tools for their investigations.

Who:

Ben April, CTO Farsight Security, @FarsightSecInc

When:

Thursday, September 26th, 2019

*NOTE: Attendance to #BSidesMSP is required to attend this session.

Where:

Be the Match Corporate Headquarters

500 N 5th St

Minneapolis, MN 55401

Interview Opportunities:

Ben April, CTO of Farsight Security, is available to discuss the role that subjective reputation currently plays in organizations’ security-in-depth strategies, its limitations and possible alternatives.

About Farsight Security

Farsight Security, Inc. is the world’s largest provider of historical and real-time passive DNS data. We enable security teams to qualify, enrich and correlate all sources of threat data and ultimately save time when it is most critical - during an attack or investigation. Our solutions provide enterprise, government and security industry personnel and platforms with unmatched global visibility, context and response. Farsight Security is headquartered in San Mateo, California, USA. Learn more about how we can empower your threat platform and security team with Farsight Security passive DNS solutions at www.farsightsecurity.com or follow us on Twitter: @FarsightSecInc .

