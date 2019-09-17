Leading Alternative Lender, Neighbourhood Holdings, Expands to Nova Scotia

The expansion signals the diversification of mortgage options available to Nova Scotians

/EIN News/ -- VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Sept. 17, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Neighbourhood Holdings (“Neighbourhood”), a leading provider of alternative mortgages in Canada, today announced the expansion of its services to Nova Scotia, with an initial focus on the Halifax Metropolitan Area. Neighbourhood joins only a handful of lenders that have extended their mortgage services to the Maritimes. This move enhances alternative financing options in the eastern province at a time when it is increasingly difficult to obtain a mortgage from traditional lenders. In addition, from an investor’s perspective, Neighbourhood continues to enhance the portfolio diversification that is key to its strategy. Neighbourhood currently offers its mortgage product in British Columbia, Alberta, Manitoba, Ontario, Québec, and now Nova Scotia.



“At Neighbourhood, we are focused on identifying housing markets with solid fundamentals, including stability and affordability. Nova Scotia has both,” said Taylor Little, CEO of Neighbourhood Holdings. “Affordability is a key marker for us when it comes to identifying and ultimately entering a new market. In Nova Scotia, a predominantly localized market, Neighbourhood will provide residents of the Halifax Metropolitan Area with enhanced consumer choice through alternative financing options. We are excited to extend our reach to the Maritimes to further establish Neighbourhood as a reliable provider of alternative financing options across Canada.”

In Nova Scotia, Neighbourhood will offer the same mortgage services already available in its existing and active markets. The company’s expansion will further the visibility Canadians have into alternative lending.

This market expansion comes on the heels of Neighbourhood’s close of an unprecedented two year $110M committed credit facility backed by two of Canada’s largest financial institutions.

Neighbourhood Holdings Limited Partnership (Neighbourhood) is a leading alternative mortgage lender. Neighbourhood leverages the latest industry technology and a transparent, conservative approach to lending capital to deliver fast and competitive short-term financing solutions to Canadians in search of residential properties, while consistently producing strong risk-adjusted returns to investors. Neighbourhood currently offers some of the lowest alternative mortgage rates in Canada, namely in British Columbia, Alberta, Manitoba, Ontario, Québec and Nova Scotia. For more information: www.nhlp.ca

