VirTra Receives $1.7 Million Expansion Order from U.S. Department of Homeland Security for Customs and Border Protection

/EIN News/ -- TEMPE, Ariz., Sept. 17, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- VirTra, Inc. (NASDAQ: VTSI), a global provider of training simulators for the law enforcement, military, educational and commercial markets, has received a $1.7 million fixed-price delivery order for simulators, services, and equipment from U.S. Department of Homeland Security for Customs and Border Protection (CBP). This order is part of a previously announced Indefinite Delivery/Indefinite Quantity (IDIQ) contract and comes two months after VirTra received a $630,000 follow-on order from CBP.



Under the terms of this expansion order, VirTra will provide Customs and Border Protection with additional simulators, as well as accessories and new, custom content specifically created to meet the agency’s training needs. CBP has also purchased a warranty plan, under which VirTra will provide any necessary service and maintenance to equipment over the next five years. VirTra expects to recognize revenues from this expansion order over the coming year.

“The United States Customs and Border Protection is a long-standing VirTra customer, and we’re very pleased to consistently find new ways of providing additional support to better serve that agency’s mission,” said Bob Ferris, Chairman and CEO of VirTra. “This order serves as a testament to the strength of our product suite and our ability to expand our footprint with current customers by continuing to provide them with valuable solutions. After this order is complete, VirTra simulators will be located at forty-two major ports of entry, international airports, and training facilities across the country. We look forward to delivering this order and continuing to support the brave men and women who serve our country and protect our borders.”

About VirTra

VirTra (NASDAQ: VTSI) is a global provider of judgmental use of force training simulators, firearms training simulators and driving simulators for the law enforcement, military, educational and commercial markets. The company’s patented technologies, software, and scenarios provide intense training for de-escalation, judgmental use-of-force, marksmanship and related training that mimics real-world situations. VirTra’s mission is to save and improve lives worldwide through practical and highly-effective virtual reality and simulator technology. Learn more about the company at www.VirTra.com .

About U.S. Customs & Border Protection

With more than 60,000 employees, U.S. Customs and Border Protection, CBP, is one of the world's largest law enforcement organizations and is charged with keeping terrorists and their weapons out of the U.S. while facilitating lawful international travel and trade.

As the United States’ first unified border entity, CBP takes a comprehensive approach to border management and control, combining customs, immigration, border security, and agricultural protection into one coordinated and supportive activity.

Forward Looking Statements:

Investor Relations Contact:

Matt Glover or Charlie Schumacher

VTSI@gatewayir.com

949-574-3860



