Jounce Therapeutics Names Jacquelyn Fahey Sandell as Chief Legal Officer and Corporate Secretary

/EIN News/ -- CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Sept. 17, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Jounce Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: JNCE), a clinical-stage company focused on the discovery and development of novel cancer immunotherapies and predictive biomarkers, today announced that Jacqui Fahey Sandell has been appointed as chief legal officer and corporate secretary.



Jacqui brings over 20 years of experience in the biotechnology and pharmaceutical industry, as well as in private practice. Most recently, she served as vice president, general counsel and corporate secretary at Vericel Corporation, where she was responsible for all legal matters and supported the launch and commercialization of MACI®. She has considerable experience in healthcare and pharmaceutical law and regulation, corporate governance, business development, commercial business transactions, mergers and acquisitions, intellectual property, compliance, and securities law.

“The addition of Jacqui to our team brings enormous value at this point in our company’s lifecycle,” said Richard Murray, Ph.D., chief executive officer and president of Jounce Therapeutics. “She brings a wealth of in-house biotechnology and pharmaceutical legal experience and we believe that her expertise will be a crucial asset as we continue to progress the company and execute on our mission of transforming the way cancer is treated.”

Prior to her role at Vericel, Jacqui held senior legal positions at Millennium: The Takeda Oncology Company and Genzyme Corporation. Before joining the biotechnology and pharmaceutical industry, she specialized in mergers and acquisitions and securities law. She began her legal career at Shearman & Sterling in New York and London and later practiced at Allen & Overy in Rome. Jacqui holds a B.A. from Duke University and a J.D. from Boston University School of Law.

About Jounce Therapeutics

Jounce Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical-stage immunotherapy company dedicated to transforming the treatment of cancer by developing therapies that enable the immune system to attack tumors and provide long lasting benefits to patients through a biomarker-driven approach. Through the use of its Translational Science Platform, Jounce first focuses on specific cell types within the human tumor microenvironment to prioritize targets, and then identifies related biomarkers designed to match the right immunotherapy to the right patient. Jounce is developing two clinical-stage programs as well as advancing and building out its broad and wholly-owned discovery pipeline of immuno-oncology targets, including those expressed on T-regulatory cells, macrophages and stromal cells. Jounce’s lead product candidate, vopratelimab, is a monoclonal antibody that binds to and activates ICOS and is currently being assessed in a Phase 2 clinical trial. JTX-4014 is a PD-1 inhibitor intended for use in combination with future pipeline products, and Jounce has completed enrollment in the JTX-4014 Phase 1 clinical trial. In addition, Jounce has exclusively licensed worldwide rights to JTX-8064, a LILRB2 receptor antagonist, to Celgene. For more information, please visit www.jouncetx.com .

