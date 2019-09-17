JOOR Accelerates European Dominance through Strategic Partnership with Premium Group and Acquisition of Veee

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, Sept. 17, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, JOOR , the world’s industry-standard digital wholesale platform for fashion, beauty and home, announced it acquired B2B wholesale technology Veee , and is entering into a strategic partnership with Premium Group , Europe’s premier fashion trade show organizer. These new relationships not only further JOOR’s leading presence in the European market, but exemplify the company’s mission to bring wholesale together to advance and grow the industry for brands and retailers everywhere.



Building a Modern Approach to Trade Shows

The wholesale industry is in the midst of drastic transformation, with technology driving a new status quo for retailers and brands alike. The timeline from product creation to showcase to delivery is rapidly shrinking, and creating both stress and shifting preferences for retailers and brands. These players have an immediate need for a centralized digital platform where they can easily manage and capture a holistic view of their business at any given time.

“At JOOR, our mission is to help the entire wholesale industry thrive by creating one innovative ecosystem where all brands and retailers can easily exchange data to efficiently and profitably grow their wholesale business,” says JOOR CEO Kristin Savilia. “In doing so, we realize the importance that trade shows play in this process, which is why we’re thrilled to partner with one of the world's leading fashion authorities, Premium Group.”

While trade shows are essential face-to-face touchpoints nowadays and remain an important sales channel for the wholesale industry, their traditionally analog foundation leaves many retailers and brands using offline processes to capture and organize their experience at these events. By partnering with Premium Group, JOOR will be able to provide retailers and brands a digital-first approach to trade shows, creating higher efficiency and ROI tied to event investments.

“With JOOR, and its recent acquisition of Veee, we found the perfect partner to bolster our digital capabilities,” says Anita Tillmann, Managing Partner of Premium Group. “Through this partnership, we look forward to furthering the progress that’s been made to bridge the offline and online experience at our events and support our long-standing network of retailers and brands worldwide in accessing the US-market.”

Solidifying JOOR’s European Dominance

With the acquisition of Veee.com, roughly 1,800 of Veee’s existing customers will be added to the JOOR platform, offering them new efficiencies and access to the global retailers already on the JOOR platform.

“We’re thrilled about the progress we’ve made since launching in 2018 with an impressive brand portfolio across different market segments. With the platform we hit the nerve of the industry,” says Jeanny Wang, Co-Founder and Managing Partner of Veee.

“Sharing the same vision, we're excited about joining forces and the added benefits JOOR will bring to our existing customers and the impact this will have on the industry overall,” said Co-Founder and Managing Partner of Veee, Thomas Johann Lorenz. In addition to the acquisition, Thomas Johann Lorenz will assume the role of commercial advisor at JOOR.

About JOOR

JOOR is the world’s industry-standard wholesale platform for fashion, beauty and home, that transacts over $1Bn in GMV every month. More than 8,600 brands and over 200,000 retailers across 144 countries connect on the platform every day. With a commitment to fueling the advancement and growth of both brands and retailers, JOOR offers free and paid tiers: JOOR Lite and JOOR Pro. JOOR Lite offers basic functionality for brands and retailers, whereas JOOR Pro provides advanced capabilities for greater flexibility, visibility, performance and analytics. JOOR is headquartered in New York City and has offices in Los Angeles, Philadelphia, Paris, London, Milan, Madrid, Melbourne and Tokyo. For more information visit http://www.joor.com.

About PREMIUM GROUP

PREMIUM GROUP’s powerful event portfolio includes the international fashion trade shows PREMIUM and SEEK as well as the #FASHIONTECH BERLIN conference and masterclasses on innovation topics – all happening twice a year in Berlin. By constantly questioning and developing its concepts and keeping a year around exchange with the industry’s decision makers, Anita Tillmann, Jörg Arntz and their team manage to identify, cover and even push market needs. Over the past years it became their mission to shape the industry’s future with partners that give the same amount of dedication into the fashion ecosystem as they do. They want to create, support and strengthen a positive fashion community that faces the challenges of today’s and tomorrow’s economy together.

Contact Information:



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.