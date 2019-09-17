PDI Brings Award-Winning Innovative Power Solutions to DCAC Live Event

PDI Busrail Configurations Represent Industry’s Quickest Method to Adjust Power Feeds for Changing Server-Rack Configurations

/EIN News/ -- RICHMOND, Va., Sept. 17, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Power Distribution, Inc. (PDI), the leading supplier of power distribution and monitoring solutions for data centers and other critical or high-value electrical systems, today announced the company will showcase its Quick Connect Tap Off Box, PDI PowerLok PDU strip and PowerWave 2™ Busway System at DCAC Live in Austin, TX (Booth #205) September 24-25, 2019. The award-winning power distribution products continue to be a favorite among show attendees due to their configuration abilities enabling IT and facility managers to quickly reconfigure busway power feeds to conform with ever-changing server rack devices.



Now in its fifth year, DCAC Live brings together tech and data center professionals for discovery and collaboration to solve tomorrow’s capacity challenges driving new levels of compute demand. This year’s summit will focus on the transformative advances in AI, autonomous vehicles, IoT, immersive gaming, VR/AR, smart city technologies and wearables – and the essential role data centers play in realizing this social and economic transformation. PDI’s booth display underscores the event’s theme for solving capacity challenges by showing attendees how quickly they can reconfigure power feeds using only common household tools. Additional product details on display include:

PDI’s PowerWave 2™ Quick Connect Tap Off Box – With industry’s smallest ‘keep out’ area, Quick Connect Tap Off Box offers simple installation, fitting of any size busrail - being deployed from 250 Amp to 1000 Amp systems. The PowerWave 2 Busway System with patented CouplerTek™ Technology has the smallest coupler in the industry giving the maximum amount of real estate and the smallest keep-out area to install the PowerWave 2 Tap Off Box units into the busrails. In 2018, the product was recognized with Plant Engineering Product of the Year and a Gold Stevie ® Award .



– With industry’s smallest ‘keep out’ area, Quick Connect Tap Off Box offers simple installation, fitting of any size busrail - being deployed from 250 Amp to 1000 Amp systems. The PowerWave 2 Busway System with patented CouplerTek™ Technology has the smallest coupler in the industry giving the maximum amount of real estate and the smallest keep-out area to install the PowerWave 2 Tap Off Box units into the busrails. In 2018, the product was recognized with and a PDI PowerLok PDU strip – In partnership with GateView , PowerLok offers up to 48 receptacles, high-reliability, rack PDU with data and communication options. The soldered connections from line cord to receptacles require no insulation displacement or angled input whips, reducing bend radius. The product will be available in October 2019.



strip – In partnership with , PowerLok offers up to 48 receptacles, high-reliability, rack PDU with data and communication options. The soldered connections from line cord to receptacles require no insulation displacement or angled input whips, reducing bend radius. The product will be available in October 2019. PowerWave 2™ Busway System – Offers easy to use, highly reliable, overhead power busway distribution system for mission-critical facilities. Its continuous open channel busway system design allows for Tap Off Box units to be positioned along the entire length of the bus rails.

Stop by PDI Booth #205 at DCAC Live to start deploying the market's best power distribution solutions for data center facilities.

About Power Distribution, Inc. (PDI)

Power Distribution, Inc. (PDI) is a pioneer of innovative power transformation, power distribution, and intelligent power monitoring solutions for mission-critical operations. The company leverages its ISO standards-based manufacturing facilities in Virginia and California, as well as partner and customer collaborations, to create the broadest range of award-winning solutions in the industry. Through the PDI and ONYX brand names, these industry-leading solutions are sought after by data center, industrial and other mission-critical facilities and backed by continued global service and support. The net result: One company to provide and to service the end-to-end power needs of a 24x7 connected world. For more information, please visit000000 www.pdicorp.com.

PDI Quick Connect Tap Off Box With a simple installation, PDI’s Quick Connect Tap Off Box fits any size busrail and offers industry’s smallest “keep-out” area.



