Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Meets Secretary General of Madagascar Presidency

HE Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Sultan bin Saad Al Muraikhi met here on Monday with HE Secretary General of the Presidency of the Republic of Madagascar Ramonjavelo Manambahoaka Valery Fitzgerald, who is currently visiting Doha.

The meeting reviewed bilateral cooperation relations between the two countries in addition to topics of mutual interest.



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.