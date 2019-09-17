CarpetCleaning.website: New Survey Propels UK Households to Clean their Carpets.

CarpetCleaning.Website

New Survey Propels UK Households to Clean their Homes this Spring after it Exposes the filth and Pathogens Lurking in their Sofas and Carpets

LONDON, MIDDLESEX, UK, September 17, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- UK’s exceptional comparison and instant booking service for professional carpet cleaning CarpetCleaning.Website ” today announced the impact of the survey on UK households. The survey exposed the filth and pathogens prowling in the sofas and carpets of UK households. Also, the survey raised consciousness on pathogens and the impact carpet cleaning has on peoples' health from 41% to 70% presently.CarpetCleaning.Website’s spokesperson posited- The Black Death, also known as the Great Plague or the Plague, or less commonly the Black Plague, was one of the most devastating pandemics in human history, resulting in the deaths of an estimated 75 to 200 million people in Eurasia and peaking in Europe from 1347 to 1351. Our work is part of efforts to ensure such dark history never repeats itself.”The survey was carried out by professionals in strict compliance with testing standards. It states that; 75% of people eat on their sofas, 70% rest on them when ill while 37% have had blood, urine, and vomit on their carpet, floor or sofa. 70% admitted to treading mud or dog excreta into their house. 51% confessed to eating food they'd drop off their home's floor. 2 in 5 exercises on the carpet and a quarter owned up to copulating on their home floor. Over a quarter said they'd changed a baby's nappy on the carpet and just 41% are concerned by the pathogens found in their sofas and carpets.The above records indicate that urgent carpet cleaning is needed to mitigate the negative effect of pathogens on UK households. To prevent a future epidemic UK households need professionals handling their homes. And the guaranteed place to locate trusted carpet cleaning professionals at the cheapest rates is at CarpetCleaning.Website.About CarpetCleaning.Website UK“CarpetCleaning.Website” is the UK’s first and only price comparison and instant booking service for professional carpet cleaning. Customers can get a quote and book through their secure website in just a few minutes. Over the years CarpetCleaning.Website has helped houses and offices achieve their dreams of healthier homes/working spaces. CarpetCleaning.Website boasts of a 99% customer satisfaction rate. Their mission among others includes helping UK homeowners live in cleaner and healthier homes. Thereby eliminating the health risks (respiratory Issues, allergies, skin irritation, weakened immune system, pet germs, stomach Illness, mental Anguish, etc) associated with dirty carpets.For more information visit https://carpetcleaning.website

