Lawsuit for Investors in Monotype Imaging Holdings Inc. (TYPE) shares against Acquisition announced by Shareholders Foundation

/EIN News/ -- SAN DIEGO, Sept. 17, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Shareholders Foundation, Inc. announces that a lawsuit was filed for investors in shares of Monotype Imaging Holdings Inc. (TYPE).

Investors, who purchased shares of Monotype Imaging Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: TYPE), have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation at mail@shareholdersfoundation.com or call +1(858) 779 - 1554.

On July 26, 2019, Monotype Imaging Holdings Inc. announced that it has entered into an agreement under which HGGC, a leading middle market private equity firm, will acquire all outstanding shares of Monotype common stock for $19.85 per share in cash, representing an aggregate equity value of approximately $825 million.

On August 26, 2019, Monotype Imaging Holdings Inc. filed a proxy statement with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) in connection with the proposed takeover.

On September 3, 2019, a lawsuit was filed in connection with the takeover of Monotype Imaging Holdings Inc. The plaintiff alleges that the Proxy Statement omits material information with respect to the Proposed Transaction, which renders the Proxy Statement false and misleading.

