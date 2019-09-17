Biogen Ranked #1 Biotechnology Company on Dow Jones Sustainability World Index

/EIN News/ -- CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Sept. 17, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Biogen Inc. (Nasdaq: BIIB) today announced that it has been ranked the #1 biotechnology company on the Dow Jones Sustainability World Index (DJSI World) for the fourth time, after being the first U.S.-based biotech company to ever make the list in 2013.



DJSI World recognizes the top 10 percent of companies in the S&P Global Broad Market Index for their long-term commitment to environmental, social and governance performance. Of the 318 companies named to DJSI World, Biogen led the biotechnology industry, with top scoring in multiple areas, including addressing cost burden, marketing practices, environmental reporting, policies and management systems, human rights, climate strategy and human capital development.

“As pioneers in neuroscience, we care deeply about making a difference – whether that means our commitment to patients, our employees, the environment or the communities where we live and work,” said Michel Vounatsos, Chief Executive Officer of Biogen. “This recognition is a testament to our talented employees around the globe, who live our values in everything they do with a patient-first approach. By making sustainability core to our own DNA, we are building a stronger Biogen to inspire the scientists of the future.”

Additional information regarding Biogen’s commitment to sustainability can be found in its Corporate Social Responsibility Report, which is based on internationally recognized Global Reporting Initiative (GRI) G4 Guidelines www.biogen.com/csrreport .

