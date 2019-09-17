Mereo BioPharma Announces Interim Financial Results for the Six Months Ended June 30, 2019 and Provides Corporate Update

/EIN News/ -- 12-Month Topline Results from Phase 2b ASTEROID Study with Setrusumab for Osteogenesis Imperfecta (OI) Expected in Q4 2019; Positive 6-Month Data to be Featured in Late-Breaking Oral Presentation at ASBMR 2019



Conference Call Today at 8:30 a.m. EDT / 1:30 p.m. BST



LONDON and REDWOOD CITY, Calif., Sept. 17, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mereo BioPharma Group plc (NASDAQ: MREO, AIM: MPH), a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company focused on rare diseases, today announces unaudited interim financial results for the six months ended June 30, 2019 and provides a corporate update.

“The first half of 2019 has been notable for the announcement of positive six-month data for our Phase 2b ASTEROID trial which is evaluating setrusumab as a treatment for OI. We are entering another exciting period with the 12-month data from this study expected in Q4 2019 and proof-of-concept data from our Phase 2 study for alvelestat in severe alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency expected in mid-2020,” said Dr. Denise Scots-Knight, Chief Executive Officer of Mereo. “While our mission remains to provide new therapies for undertreated, chronically debilitating and life-limiting rare diseases, the proposed evaluation of alvelestat in the orphan disease bronchiolitis obliterans syndrome also strengthens our respiratory focus. We continue to advance discussions with potential partners to optimize the value of our broader product portfolio.”

Recent Highlights and Upcoming Milestones

Setrusumab for Osteogenesis Imperfecta (OI)

12-month data from Phase 2b ASTEROID study in adult OI patients expected in Q4 2019. In May 2019, Mereo reported positive 6-month interim data from the fully-enrolled ASTEROID study. These data were accepted for a late-breaking oral presentation at the upcoming American Society for Bone and Mineral Research (ASBMR) 2019 Annual Meeting to be held from September 20-23 in Orlando, FL, USA. The Company expects to report 12-month topline data from the blinded portion of the study in Q4 2019. There are currently no FDA or EMA-approved treatments for OI.

Pivotal pediatric study ready in the EU and Canada. In addition to evaluating setrusumab in adult OI patients, Mereo’s Paediatric Investigation Plan (PIP) has been approved by the EMA and a study design has been agreed for a pivotal registration trial in children. Mereo is also exploring an extension of the planned pivotal study into the U.S.

Alvelestat for Severe Alpha-1 Antitrypsin Deficiency (AATD)

Enrollment continuing for the Phase 2 proof-of-concept study in severe AATD patients with topline data expected in mid-2020. If the results are positive, Mereo intends to commence a pivotal trial in the EU and the U.S. in AATD as soon as possible therafter.

Investigator-sponsored clinical studies underway in AATD and also in bronchiolitis obliterans syndrome (BOS) as a result of graft-versus-host disease (GvHD) in patients undergoing hematopoietic stem cell transplantation (HSCT). BOS is an orphan disease characterized by inflammatory obstruction of the lung's tiniest airways and is the primary cause of death in patients who receive lung transplants. Based on the preliminary clinical data to-date, Mereo intends to investigate the use of alvelestat to treat patients with BOS following a lung transplant.

Partnering Discussions Continue for Broad Portfolio of Clinical-Stage Programs

Leflutrozole for Hypogonadotropic Hypogonadism (HH). Following the positive Phase 2b and six-month extension data reported in 2018, earlier this year Mereo held an advisory board to consider the future development strategy for leflutrozole, with a focus on the positive effects on semen parameters. Mereo has decided that future product development will focus on male fertility.



Following the positive Phase 2b and six-month extension data reported in 2018, earlier this year Mereo held an advisory board to consider the future development strategy for leflutrozole, with a focus on the positive effects on semen parameters. Mereo has decided that future product development will focus on male fertility. Acumapimod for Acute Exacerbations of Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease (AECOPD) is Phase 3-ready following a successful Type B End of Phase 2 meeting with the FDA and agreed outline for a pivotal Phase 3 clinical trial program. Recently, a positive Scientific Advice Working Party (SAWP) also took place with the EMA.



is Phase 3-ready following a successful Type B End of Phase 2 meeting with the FDA and agreed outline for a pivotal Phase 3 clinical trial program. Recently, a positive Scientific Advice Working Party (SAWP) also took place with the EMA. Navicixizumab for Advanced Platinum-Resistant Ovarian Cancer. In July 2019, Mereo held a successful Type B End of Phase 1 meeting with the FDA regarding a potential pathway for accelerated approval for navicixizumab for the treatment of patients with advanced ovarian cancer. Mereo and the FDA discussed, and agreed in principle, an outline for the design of a Phase 2 clinical trial that could potentially support the accelerated approval of navicixizumab in patients with ovarian cancer (including peritoneal or fallopian tube cancer) who have become resistant to prior therapies.



In July 2019, Mereo held a successful Type B End of Phase 1 meeting with the FDA regarding a potential pathway for accelerated approval for navicixizumab for the treatment of patients with advanced ovarian cancer. Mereo and the FDA discussed, and agreed in principle, an outline for the design of a Phase 2 clinical trial that could potentially support the accelerated approval of navicixizumab in patients with ovarian cancer (including peritoneal or fallopian tube cancer) who have become resistant to prior therapies. Etigilimab for Advanced Solid Tumors. Etigilimab has completed a Phase 1a/b trial of etigilimab, administered as either a single-agent or in combination with nivolumab, in patients with advanced or metastatic solid tumors.

Corporate

In April 2019, Mereo completed a merger with OncoMed Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (“OncoMed”), acquiring two clinical stage oncology programs - navicixizumab and etigilimab.

Following completion of the acquisition of OncoMed, Michael Wyzga and Deepa Pakianathan, Ph.D. were appointed as Non-Executive Directors to the Mereo Board.

In August 2019, Mereo appointed Richard Francis as Head of Pharmaceutical Development.

In September 2019, Dr. Arun Mistry appointed as Therapeutic Area Head, Setrusumab.

Financial Highlights

Cash resources¹ of £36.1m as at June 30, 2019 (June 30, 2018 £36.9m)

Loss after tax for the six-month period of £16.2m (2018: £17.0m) or 22 pence per ordinary share (2018: 24 pence per ordinary share)

American Depositary Receipts (“ADRs”) commenced trading on the NASDAQ Global Market on April 24, 2019 with the issue of 4.9m ADR’s each represented by 5 ordinary shares

¹ Cash resources is defined as the aggregate of cash and short-term deposits and short-term investments

Conference Call Information

Mereo will host a live conference call and webcast today at 8:30 a.m. EDT / 1:30 p.m. BST to discuss the Company’s financial results and provide a corporate update. To participate in the conference call, please dial (866) 688-2942 (U.S.) or (561) 569-9224 (U.K./International). The conference ID number is 4572478. A live and archived webcast may be accessed by visiting the Investors sections of the Company’s website at https://www.mereobiopharma.com/investors/results-reports-and-presentations/. The archived webcast will remain available on the Company's website for fourteen (14) days following the live call.

About Mereo BioPharma

Mereo BioPharma is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of innovative therapeutics that aim to improve outcomes for patients with rare diseases. Mereo's strategy is to selectively acquire product candidates for rare diseases that have already received significant investment from pharmaceutical and large biotechnology companies and that have substantial preclinical, clinical and manufacturing data packages. Mereo’s lead rare disease product candidate, setrusumab, is being developed for the treatment of osteogenesis imperfecta (OI) with topline 12-month results from a Phase 2b dose ranging study expected in Q4 2019. Mereo’s second lead product candidate, alvelestat, is being investigated in a Phase 2 proof-of-concept clinical trial in patients with alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency (AATD) with topline data expected in mid-2020.

Mereo’s broader pipeline consists of four additional clinical-stage product candidates; acumapimod for the treatment of acute exacerbations of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (“AECOPD”), leflutrozole for the treatment of hypogonadotropic hypogonadism (“HH”) in obese men, navicixizumab for the treatment of platinum-resistant ovarian cancer, and etigilimab for patients with advanced or metastatic solid tumors.

Forward-Looking Statements



This document contains “forward-looking statements.” All statements other than statements of historical fact contained in this presentation are forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the “Securities Act”), and Section 21E of the United States Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (the “Exchange Act”). Forward-looking statements usually relate to future events and anticipated revenues, earnings, cash flows or other aspects of our operations or operating results. Forward-looking statements are often identified by the words “believe,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “plan,” “intend,” “foresee,” “should,” “would,” “could,” “may,” “estimate,” “outlook” and similar expressions, including the negative thereof. The absence of these words, however, does not mean that the statements are not forward-looking. These forward-looking statements are based on the Company’s current expectations, beliefs and assumptions concerning future developments and business conditions and their potential effect on the Company. While management believes that these forward-looking statements are reasonable as and when made, there can be no assurance that future developments affecting the Company will be those that it anticipates.



Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements include risks relating to unanticipated costs, liabilities or delays; failure or delays in research and development programs; unanticipated changes relating to competitive factors in the Company’s industry; risks relating to expectations regarding the Company’s capitalization, resources and ownership structure; the availability of sufficient resources for company operations and to conduct or continue planned clinical development programs; the outcome of any legal proceedings; risks related to the ability to correctly estimate operating expenses; risks related to the ability to project future cash utilization and reserves needed for contingent future liabilities and business operations; risks related to the changes in market prices of the Company’s ordinary shares; the Company’s ability to hire and retain key personnel; changes in law or regulations affecting the Company; international, national or local economic, social or political conditions that could adversely affect the Company and its business; conditions in the credit markets; risks associated with assumptions the Company makes in connection with its critical accounting estimates and other judgments.



All of the Company’s forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties (some of which are significant or beyond its control) and assumptions that could cause actual results to differ materially from the Company’s historical experience and its present expectations or projections. The foregoing factors and the other risks and uncertainties that affect the Company’s business, including those described in its Annual Report on Form 20-F, Reports on Form 6-K and other documents filed from time to time by the Company with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) and those described in other documents the Company may publish from time to time should be carefully considered. The Company wishes to caution you not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any of our forward-looking statements after the date they are made, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except to the extent required by law.







Further Enquiries Mereo +44 (0)333 023 7300 Denise Scots-Knight, Chief Executive Officer Richard Jones, Chief Financial Officer Cantor Fitzgerald Europe (Nominated Adviser and Broker to Mereo) +44 (0)20 7894 7000 Phil Davies Will Goode Burns McClellan (US Public Relations Adviser to Mereo) Lisa Burns +01 (0) 212 213 0006 Steve Klass FTI Consulting (UK Public Relations Adviser to Mereo) Simon Conway Brett Pollard +44 (0)20 3727 1000 Ciara Martin





Consolidated statement of comprehensive loss

for the six months ended June 30, 2019

Notes Six months

ended

June 30, 2019

Unaudited

£ Six months

ended

June 30, 2018

Unaudited

£ Year ended

December 31,

2018

Audited

£ Research and development expenses (11,918,484) (10,864,310) (22,703,553) Administrative expenses (6,461,759) (7,101,760) (12,504,887) Operating loss (18,380,243) (17,966,070) (35,208,440) Net income recognised on acquisition of subsidiary 4 1,035,379 — — Finance income 137,014 151,467 306,831 Finance charge (1,454,222) (1,587,150) (2,360,648) Net foreign exchange gain/(loss) (20,127) 49,305 (43,863) Loss before tax (18,682,199) (19,352,448) (37,306,120) Taxation 2,458,567 2,364,904 5,277,380 Loss for the period, attributable to equity holders of the parent (16,223,632) (16,987,544) (32,028,740) Basic and diluted loss per share for the period (0.22) (0.24) (0.45) Other comprehensive income / (loss)

Items that may be subsequently reclassified to the income statement Fair value changes on investments held at fair value through OCI 88,033 — — Currency translation of foreign operations 710,830 — — Total comprehensive loss for the period, attributable to equity holders of the parent (15,424,769) (16,987,544) (32,028,740)





Consolidated balance sheet

as at June 30, 2019

Notes June 30, 2019

Unaudited

£ June 30, 2018

Unaudited

£ December 31, 2018

Audited

£ Assets Non-current assets Property, plant and equipment 5 13,100,261 151,996 148,935 Intangible assets 6 45,156,708 32,690,229 32,632,229 58,256,969 32,842,225 32,781,164 Current assets Prepayments 3,068,326 1,225,744 1,066,932 R&D tax credits 7,744,634 10,516,989 5,277,380 Other receivables 1,953,886 584,821 608,893 Short-term investments 7,828,066 2,500,000 2,500,000 Cash and short-term deposits 28,289,504 34,412,363 25,041,945 48,884,416 49,239,917 34,495,150 Total assets 107,141,385 82,082,142 67,276,314 Equity and liabilities Equity Issued capital 8 293,879 213,435 213,721 Share premium 8 121,684,154 118,369,523 118,492,073 Other capital reserves 8 58,003,847 17,746,031 18,592,618 Employee Benefit Trust shares 11 (1,304,842) — (306,838) Other reserves 7,000,000 7,000,000 7,000,000 Accumulated losses (127,356,393) (96,179,599) (111,220,794) Translation reserve 710,830 — — Total equity 59,031,475 47,149,390 32,770,780 Non-current liabilities Provisions 9 1,926,916 3,993,058 2,641,353 Interest-bearing loans and borrowings 7 11,720,999 15,260,753 14,646,753 Other liabilities 34,289 — 34,289 Warrant liability 10 225,473 1,534,964 1,005,613 Lease liability 13,138,521 — — 27,046,198 20,788,775 18,328,008 Current liabilities Trade and other payables 6,758,235 4,983,626 4,570,307 Accruals 5,960,684 3,222,982 4,437,321 Provisions 9 333,556 293,000 332,014 Interest-bearing loans and borrowings 7 8,011,237 5,644,369 6,837,884 21,063,712 14,143,977 16,177,526 Total liabilities 48,109,910 34,932,752 34,505,534 Total equity and liabilities 107,141,385 82,082,142 67,276,314







EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.