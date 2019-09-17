Husson University’s College Radio Station Wins Five Awards from Maine Association of Broadcasters

Student- and faculty-produced work judged to be as good or better than those of experienced professional broadcasters.

/EIN News/ -- BANGOR, MAINE, Sept. 17, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- WHSN 89.3 FM, Husson University’s alternative station, received five awards on Saturday, September 14, 2019 from the Maine Association of Broadcasters (MAB) at their annual News & Creative Awards event at the Senator Inn and Spa in Augusta, Maine. Students and faculty from Husson University’s New England School of Communications’ (NESCom) produced the productions recognized by MAB.

“Every year, students who attend the New England School of Communications put their skills to the test against experienced broadcast professionals from radio stations across the state as part of this competition,” said Mark Nason, MEd, WHSN station manager, manager of communications and internships, and program coordinator for radio broadcasting at NESCom. “Last year we won four awards. This year we won five. I think that says something about the education and the type of students we have here at Husson University.”

Nason continued: “Our communication programs here at Husson University have a strong emphasis on quality and professionalism. That’s why students who graduate from the New England School of Communications are in such high demand. Broadcasters know that Husson students are work ready, day one.”

Awards given to WHSN 89.3 FM included productions in the following categories:

Best Self Promotion – 1 st Place: “Now That’s Smart” – This promotional spot is centered around the ability to play WHSN through smart speakers. WHSN Station Manager Mark Nason and 2019 grad Jon Stinson created this promotional piece.

“Now That’s Smart” – This promotional spot is centered around the ability to play WHSN through smart speakers. WHSN Station Manager Mark Nason and 2019 grad Jon Stinson created this promotional piece. Best Locally Produced Program - 2 nd Place: “Edgar Allan Poe’s Tales of Mystery & Imagination 2018.” This 1940s style radio drama features students from the New England School of Communications at Husson University. Ken Stack, an instructor and program coordinator in Husson University’s entertainment production program, wrote and directed this radio drama, which was produced by Mark Nason and performed NESCom students.

“Edgar Allan Poe’s Tales of Mystery & Imagination 2018.” This 1940s style radio drama features students from the New England School of Communications at Husson University. Ken Stack, an instructor and program coordinator in Husson University’s entertainment production program, wrote and directed this radio drama, which was produced by Mark Nason and performed NESCom students. Best Feature – 2 nd Place: “Voices of Wellness – Syrena” This program, created in partnership with the Counseling Center at Husson University, includes students sharing stories of their path to wellness. Station Manager Mark Nason produced this program.

“Voices of Wellness – Syrena” This program, created in partnership with the Counseling Center at Husson University, includes students sharing stories of their path to wellness. Station Manager Mark Nason produced this program. Best Public Service Announcement, Unsponsored Radio - 2 nd Place: “ Bangor Public Library - Life on the Lam.” WHSN Station Manager Mark Nason wrote and produced this PSA campaign with help from student Mariah Roberge and local voice actor Robert Brangwynne, as well as Hannah Young and Ben Treat of the Bangor Public Library,

Bangor Public Library - Life on the Lam.” WHSN Station Manager Mark Nason wrote and produced this PSA campaign with help from student Mariah Roberge and local voice actor Robert Brangwynne, as well as Hannah Young and Ben Treat of the Bangor Public Library, Best Social Media - Entertainment Focus – 3rd Place: This award is for the station’s social media content created and shared via Facebook and Twitter.

To listen to these award-winning presentations on your computer, visit http://whsn-fm.com/mab2019/.

Five award plaques were presented to WHSN in recognition of these achievements. The station will proudly hang these plaques on a wall in the Wildey Communications Center - the home of the New England School of Communications at Husson University.

“With access to the latest broadcast quality equipment and an emphasis on experiential learning where students “learn by doing,” NESCom graduates are ready to enter the workforce and immediately add value to organizations that need creative professionals with expert knowledge and a dedication to excellence,” said Marie Hansen, JD, PhD, dean of the New England School of Communications.

To learn more about the degree opportunities at the New England School of Communications, visit Husson.edu/NESCom. To apply, contact the Office of Admissions at Husson University at 207.941.7000 or admit@husson.edu.

About Husson University

For more than 120 years, Husson University has prepared future leaders to handle the challenges of tomorrow through innovative undergraduate and graduate degrees. With a commitment to delivering affordable classroom, online and experiential learning opportunities, Husson University has come to represent superior value in higher education. Our Bangor campus and off-campus satellite education centers in Southern Maine, Wells, and Northern Maine, provide advanced knowledge in business; health and education; pharmacy studies; science and humanities; as well as communication. In addition, Husson University has a robust adult learning program. According to a recent analysis by U.S. News & World Report, Husson University is the most affordable private college in New England. For more information about educational opportunities that can lead to personal and professional success, visit Husson.edu.

# # #

Attachments

Eric B. Gordon Husson University's New England School of Communications (207) 992-4925 gordoner@husson.edu



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.