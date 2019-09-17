Announcing the Debut of the all-new Ultra-Fast-Folding Gocycle GXi Electric Bike

Featuring a 375 Wh battery and 10-second fold time, the Gocycle GXi sets the new benchmark in style and innovation among folding e-bikes for savvy urban commuters

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, Sept. 17, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pioneering urban electric bike brand Gocycle, today announced the global debut of their latest model, the stunning new Gocycle GXi. The GXi delivers the ultimate blend of design purity, 10-second ultra-fast-folding convenience and exceptional rider fit and riding dynamics. The innovative new fast-folding model will join the brand’s stellar four model 2020 line-up and is available for pre-order now.



The Gocycle GXi is the latest breakthrough result of Gocycle’s no compromises® approach to design and sets the new benchmark in rider-focused technology in the rapidly growing folding electric bike segment. The GXi sports a fully-integrated design with a quick removable 375 Wh battery housed in an ultra-fast-folding frame. The frame features seamless, elegant internal cable routing for a clean, stylish, design that does not attract dirt and is perfect for storing in the office or in tight city living spaces.

The GXi is also equipped with Gocycle’s industry-leading technology including a patented, automotive-inspired Daytime Running Light, LED cockpit and electronic predictive shifting. Beyond setting new standards for design purity, the GXi brings a staggering array of rider-focused technology into the fast-folding electric bike segment.

“At Gocycle we are driven by the pursuit of perfection, taking a ‘no compromises’ approach to continuous improvement of our products to make them even more urban rider-focused than ever,” said Richard Thorpe, founder and designer of Gocycle. “The GXi builds on the success of our G3 platform and now, with our fast-folding technology, it offers an incredibly compelling package for savvy urban commuters currently turned off by heavier, compromised traditional folding bikes.”

Additional Features/Information:

Hydroformed aluminum frame mated to Gocycle’s proven and patented magnesium Cleandrive ® system and world-speed-record-setting PitstopWheels ®

Bespoke cockpit on the handlebar presents all the information a rider needs on a streamlined, F1 inspired LED dash that displays battery level, driving mode, speed and gear position

Gocycle’s lightweight all-weather tires deliver all the dynamic capabilities of a performance tire with enhanced grip and puncture resistance

High-quality, lightweight MKS detachable pedals provide a stiff pedal platform with excellent grip in wet conditions

Compatible with Gocycle accessories for commuters such as mudguards, lights, rear pannier rack and front pannier system

Compatible with the GocycleConnect App

Available in three color options: Matte black, White, or Gunmetal Grey

“Each GXi technology has been carefully engineered to work together in complete harmony. We have always been focused on delivering excellent riding dynamics and rider fit, whether that’s providing more versatility, improving safety or helping Gocycle riders to have more fun – everything has a purpose,” said Thorpe.

Pricing & Availability:

The Gocycle 2020 lineup includes: the new GXi, the all-rounder Gocycle GS , fast-folding GX and Gocycle G3Carbon. The Gocycle GXi is available to pre-order now from www.gocycle.com and through select resellers throughout US, Canada, UK and EU. MSRP: $4,799

To view and download Gocycle GXi images, please visit the Gocycle Media Library .

About Gocycle

Gocycle’s mission is simple: to create the world’s best urban electric bikes. A task which began in 2002 when former McLaren Cars Limited design engineer Richard Thorpe established his own business, Karbon Kinetics, to embark upon creating his two-wheeled electric dream. Sixteen years on and that dream is a reality with Gocycle renowned the world over for its innovative products, no compromises approach, stylish designs and pioneering spirit.

Media Contact

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at:

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/7646e37d-a2fc-4dc1-939a-ca1d5841ba6b





Gocycle GXi The GXi delivers the ultimate blend of design purity, 10-second ultra-fast-folding convenience and exceptional rider fit and riding dynamics.



