Global $692M Air-to-Air Refueling Market Analysis, 2019-2025 - Boom Refueling Systems Projected to Lead the Market

The Air-to-air refueling market is expected to grow from US$ 537 million in 2019 to US$ 692 million by 2025, at a CAGR of 4.3%.



The study covers the air-to-air refueling market and aims at estimating the market size and growth potential across different segments, such as end-use, component, system, aircraft type, type, and region.



The air-to-air refueling market comprises major solution providers, such as Cobham (UK), Eaton Corporation (US), Parker Hannifin Corporation (US), Draken International (US), GE Aviation (US), Safran (France), Marshall Aerospace and Defence Group (UK), Jeppesen, A Boeing Company (US), and Airbus (Netherlands).



The study includes an in-depth competitive analysis of these key players in the air-to-air refueling market, with their company profiles, recent developments, and key market strategies.



Need for air-to-air refueling to support overseas deployments is expected to drive market growth



There has been an increase of sorties flown for long distances away from carriers or ground bases, which has made refueling a necessary mission element. Air-to-air refueling is one of the trends that are certain to continue in the coming future as there is a need to support overseas deployment.



Boom refueling system is projected to lead the market during the forecast period



Most of the tanker aircraft use boom refueling systems. This system comprises a rigid tube which helps an operator in the tanker aircraft to extend and insert it into the aircraft being refueled. The boom refueling system method was developed early during the Cold War in 2000 for the bomber aircraft which needed refueling.



Fighter aircraft in the fixed-wing segment is projected to lead the air-to-air refueling market during the forecast period Based on aircraft type, the fighter aircraft is projected to be the leading fixed-wing segment during the forecast period. A fighter aircraft is designed primarily for air-to-air combat. The main purpose of a fighter aircraft is to establish air superiority over a battlefield. The rising need to gain airborne dominance across the globe is expected to drive the fighter aircraft segment during the forecast period.



The Asia Pacific air-to-air refueling market is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period



The air-to-air refueling market in the Asia Pacific region is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The military aviation industry in this region is focusing on the localization of aircraft manufacture and on providing alternatives to existing aircraft models. Aircraft, such as Comac military transport aircraft, fighter jets, and Sukhoi Su-35, Sukhoi T-50, in the military transport aircraft segment have the potential to drive demand for air-to-air refueling in the near future.



Key Topics Covered



1 Introduction



2 Research Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Premium Insights

4.1 Attractive Opportunities in Air-to-Air Refueling Market

4.2 Air-to-Air Refueling Market, By Component

4.3 Air-to-Air Refueling Market, By Country



5 Market Overview

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Market Dynamics

5.2.1 Drivers

5.2.1.1 Increasing Need for Air-to-Air Refueling to Support Overseas Deployments

5.2.1.2 Increasing Defense Expenditure of Countries

5.2.1.3 Development of Next-Generation Aerial Tankers

5.2.1.4 Increase in the Procurement of Combat Aircraft

5.2.2 Opportunities

5.2.2.1 Autonomous Refueling

5.2.3 Challenges

5.2.3.1 High Installation Cost



6 Industry Trends

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Tanker Inventory

6.3 Technological Trends

6.3.1 Autonomous Refueling

6.3.2 Virtual Refueling

6.3.3 Remote Vision System

6.3.4 ISR Capabilities to Tanker Aircraft

6.4 Patent Listings, 2013-2016



7 Air-to-Air Refueling Market, By System

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Probe & Drogue

7.2.1 Multi-Point

7.2.1.1 The Advantage of A Multi-Point Refueling System is Its Capability to Refuel Two Aircraft Simultaneously

7.2.2 Buddy

7.2.2.1 Use of Buddy Refueling for Cockpit Control & Monitoring Systems is Increasing

7.3 Boom Refueling

7.3.1 Boom Refueling Systems Help Reduce the Time Required to Transfer Fuel From One Aircraft to Another

7.4 Autonomous

7.4.1 Increasing Use of Autonomous for Mid-Air Refueling



8 Air-to-Air Refueling Market, By Component

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Pumps

8.2.1 Pumps are Majorly Used in Fuel Systems, Engines, and Hydraulic Systems

8.3 Valves

8.3.1 Improving Operational Efficiency of the Valves is Leading to Higher Reliability and Safety of Operations

8.4 Nozzles

8.4.1 Nozzles Majorly Used to Control Aircraft Engine

8.5 Hoses

8.5.1 Hoses are Used for Probe & Drogue Refueling

8.6 Boom

8.6.1 Boom System is Primarily Used for Rapid Fuel Transfer

8.7 Probes

8.7.1 Probe Systems are Majorly Used for Fighter and Military Helicopters

8.8 Fuel Tank

8.8.1 Use of Fuel Tanks in Environmental Control Systems and Engine Bleed Air Supply Systems is Increasing

8.9 Pods

8.9.1 Wing Pods Enable Multi-Point Air-to-Air Refueling



9 Air-to-Air Refueling Market, By Aircraft Type

9.1 Introduction

9.2 Fixed Wing

9.2.1 Fighter Aircraft

9.2.1.1 Increasing Procurement of Fighter Aircraft Due to Increasing Military Budgets

9.2.2 Tanker Aircraft

9.2.2.1 Tankers Majorly Used to Transfer Aviation Fuel From One Military Aircraft to Another

9.2.3 Military Transport

9.2.3.1 Increasing Use of Transport Aircraft in Military Operations

9.2.4 UAVS

9.2.4.1 Increasing Production of Long-Range UAVS is Expected to Drive the Uav Market

9.3 Rotary Wing

9.3.1 Attack Helicopters

9.3.1.1 Attack Helicopters are Majorly Used for Reconnaissance and Security Operations

9.3.2 Transport Helicopters

9.3.2.1 Military Transport Helicopters are Majorly Used for Airlifting Troops & Weapons



10 Air-to-Air Refueling Market, By Type

10.1 Introduction

10.2 Manned

10.2.1 Pilot-Controlled Aircraft

10.3 Unmanned

10.3.1 Development of UAVS for Air-to-Air Refueling



11 Regional Analysis

11.1 Introduction

11.2 North America

11.2.1 US

11.2.1.1 Increase in Aircraft Deliveries From Boeing is Driving the Growth of the Air-to-Air Refueling Market in the US

11.2.2 Canada

11.2.2.1 Increase in Demand for UAVs for Military Applications is Driving the Growth of the Air-to-Air Refueling Market in Canada

11.3 Europe

11.3.1 France

11.3.1.1 Modernization of Aerial Refueling Fleet is Driving the Growth of the Air-to-Air Refueling Market in France

11.3.2 Germany

11.3.2.1 Increase in Defense Spending is Driving the Growth of the Market in Germany

11.3.3 UK

11.3.3.1 Presence of Major Component Manufacturers Such as Cobham and BAE Systems is Driving the Growth of the Market in the UK

11.3.4 Rest of Europe

11.4 Asia Pacific

11.4.1 Russia

11.4.1.1 Increase in Defense Spending is Expected to Drive the Growth of the Air-to-Air Refueling Market in Russia

11.4.2 Japan

11.4.2.1 Increasing Demand for Military Transport Aircraft to Drive the Growth of the Air-to-Air Refueling Market in Japan

11.4.3 China

11.4.3.1 Presence of Major Aircraft Manufacturers Such as Comac to Drive the Chinese Air-to-Air Refueling Market

11.4.4 India

11.4.4.1 Development of Light Combat Aircraft to Drive the Indian Air-to-Air Refueling Market

11.4.5 Rest of Asia Pacific

11.5 Rest of the World

11.5.1 Middle East

11.5.1.1 Saudi Arabia

11.5.1.1.1 Increase in Demand for Military Aircraft is Expected to Drive the Saudi Arabia Market

11.5.1.2 Rest of Middle East

11.5.2 Latin America

11.5.2.1 Brazil

11.5.2.1.1 Presence of Major Manufacturer Such as Embraer for Transport and Aerial Refueling Aircrafts is Expected to Drive the Brazil Market

11.5.2.2 Rest of Latin America

11.5.3 Africa

11.5.3.1 Increase in Demand for Combat Aircrafts is Expected to Drive the Africa Market



12 Competitive Landscape

12.1 Introduction

12.2 Competitive Leadership Mapping

12.2.1 Visionary Leaders

12.2.2 Innovators

12.2.3 Dynamic Differentiators

12.2.4 Emerging Companies

12.3 Ranking of Key Players, 2018

12.4 Competitive Scenario

12.4.1 New Product Launches

12.4.2 Contracts

12.4.3 Agreements, Partnerships, Acquisitions



13 Company Profiles

13.1 Cobham PLC

13.2 Eaton Corporation

13.3 Parker Hannifin Corporation

13.4 GE Aviation

13.5 Safran

13.6 Marshall Aerospace & Defence Group

13.7 Israel Aerospace Industries

13.8 BAE Systems

13.9 Draken International

13.10 Airbus

13.11 Lockheed Martin Corporation

13.12 United Technologies Corporation (Collins Aerospace)

13.13 Rafaut Group



