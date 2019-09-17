Dewatering Pumps Market Size Soaring at 5.9% CAGR from 2019 to 2026

The global market for dewatering pumps is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.9% from 2019 to 2026 and will reach $10,133.4 million in 2026, divulges a new report added by Big Market Research.

/EIN News/ -- Portland, OR, Sept. 17, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- This report offers a thorough analysis of the global dewatering pumps market along with the recent trends and future estimates to elucidate the forthcoming investment pockets. The report outlines market definition, key findings, top investment pockets, top-winning strategies, and scope in the industry. This report is a document offering solutions to various critical questions that are significant for the industry shareholders such as manufacturers and partners, end users, etc. Besides this, the report helps in planning investments and capitalizing on market opportunities. Additionally, the research provides helpful study material for shareholders, investors, top market players, and new players to gain insights on current scenarios and form strategies to be adopted for the future.

The report offers detailed segmentation of the Global Dewatering Pumps Market. The market is categorized based on type, application, and region. Based on type, the study divides the market into the submersible dewatering pump and non-submersible dewatering pumps. According to the study, the submersible dewatering pump segment is expected to lead the global dewatering pumps market in the near future. Base on application the study classifies the market into mineral & mining, construction & agriculture, oil & gas, municipal, and others. Analysts have predicted that the construction & agriculture sector is expected to lead the global market during the forecast period. Regionally, the market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA. These analyses offer insights which help in identifying the foremost segments and forming strategies to gain a leading position in this market.

The report presents key market players active in the dewatering pumps industry. An overview of each market player is offered, and recent developments are highlighted in the report. These market players include Atlas Copco, EBARA Corporation, Flowserve Corporation, Grundfos, Gorman-Rupp, ITT INC., KSB SE & Co., Sulzer Ltd., The Weir Group PLC, and Xylem. Other companies operating in the market are Honda Power Equipment, BBA Pumps, Designed & Engineered Pumps, Ruhrpumpen, Atlantic Pumps Ltd, Tsurumi Pump, Veer Pump, Wacker Neuson, Mersino Dewatering, Kirloskar Pumps, and Zoeller Pumps.

The report describes the factors that drive and restrict the growth of the market. As per the report, the global dewatering pumps industry is developing at a substantial rate due to factors such as benefits offered by dewatering pumps, increase in construction activities worldwide, surge in consumption of oil & gas products all over the world, and increase in demand for water & wastewater management. The report also provides insights that are helpful for new participants, market players, and investors to gain a competitive edge and withstand a leading position in the global dewatering pumps sector.

