Global NPK Fertilizers Market by Application, Form, Type and Region - Forecast to 2023

The global NPK fertilizers (food-grade) market was valued at USD 2.31 billion in 2017. It is projected to reach USD 2.9 billion by 2023, growing at a CAGR of 4% from 2018. Similarly, the NPK fertilizers (feedgrade) market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 4.1% during the forecast period to reach USD 6.69 billion by 2023.



The report analyzes the NPK fertilizers (food-grade) market along with with NPK fertilizers (feed-grade) market across different types and regions.

It aims at estimating the market size and future growth potential of this market across different segments such as type (food-grade), form (feed- and food-grade), application (food-grade), livestock (feed-grade), and region (feed- and food-grade).

The report also includes an in-depth competitive analysis of the key players in the market, along with their company profiles, recent developments, and key market strategies.

The NPK fertilizers (feed-grade) market is diversified and competitive with a large number of players. The market is dominated by various players, depending on their core competencies. The major companies in the market include Borealis AG, AkzoNobel, Yara International ASA, Petrleo Brasileiro, and The Mosaic Company.

The NPK fertilizers (food-grade) market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 4%



The market is driven by a rise in consumption of meat & dairy products and increasing awareness about the quality of food products. Skepticism associated with the use of NPK fertilizers (food-grade) is the major challenge for the growth of this market.

Phosphorus segment estimated to lead the market with the largest share from 2018



The NPK fertilizers (food-grade) market, in terms of type, is estimated to be led by the phosphorus segment in 2018. The segment is also projected to grow at the highest CAGR between 2018 and 2023. Increasing demand for dairy and meat & meat products, along with growing consumer awareness regarding the benefits of food-grade phosphate are some of the major factors driving the market.



The powder segment is projected to be the fastest-growing form of NPK fertilizers (food-grade) from 2018 to 2023



The NPK fertilizers (food-grade) market, by form, is estimated to be dominated by the powder segment in 2018. The powder segment is driven mainly by its ease of use, uniform consistency, and ability to not alter the desired texture of the food product. Such types of food-grade fertilizers are preferred especially for processing powdered products such as spray-dried cheese or milk powders and aid in the protection of milk proteins from heat dehydration.



Asia Pacific set to lead the NPK fertilizers (feed-grade and food-grade) market with the largest share in 2018



The Asia Pacific NPK fertilizers (feed-grade and food-grade)market is estimated to be the largest in 2018. The market is driven by the changing food consumption patterns in the region owing to rising incomes and urbanization, especially in South Asian countries.



The penetration of commercial feed and high-protein food is increasing in most countries in this region. The region has also witnessed promising growth in the production of processed feed in the last few years, owing to increasing awareness about the benefits of commercial feed. As a result, the demand for NPK fertilizers (feed-grade) is projected to grow in the region.



Key Topics Covered



1 Introduction



2 Research Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Premium Insights

4.1 Attractive Opportunities in the NPK Fertilizers (Feed-Grade and Food-Grade) Market

4.2 Asia Pacific: NPK Fertilizers (Feed-Grade) Market, By Type & Key Country

4.3 NPK Fertilizers (Food-Grade) Market, By Form & Region

4.4 NPK Fertilizers (Feed-Grade) Market, By Livestock & Region



5 Market Overview

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Market Dynamics

5.2.1 Drivers

5.2.1.1 Rise in Consumption of Meat and Dairy Products

5.2.1.2 High Threat of Diseases in Livestock

5.2.1.3 Increasing Awareness About the Quality of Feed and Food Products

5.2.2 Restraints

5.2.2.1 Toxicity of Feed-Grade Fertilizers in Ruminants

5.2.3 Opportunities

5.2.3.1 Emerging Markets With Growth Opportunities

5.2.4 Challenges

5.2.4.1 Skepticism Associated With the Use of NPK Fertilizers (Feed-Grade and Food-Grade)

5.3 Value Chain Analysis

5.3.1 Regulatory Landscape

5.3.1.1 US

5.3.1.2 Canada

5.3.1.3 Europe

5.3.1.4 China

5.3.1.5 Japan

5.3.1.6 India



6 NPK Fertilizers (Food-Grade) Market, By Type

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Phosphorus

6.3 Nitrogen

6.4 Potassium

6.5 Others



7 NPK Fertilizers (Food-Grade) Market, By Application

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Meat & Meat Products

7.3 Bakery Products

7.4 Dairy Products

7.5 Beverages



8 NPK Fertilizers (Food-Grade) Market, By Form

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Powder

8.3 Liquid

8.4 Others



9 NPK Fertilizers (Feed-Grade) Market, By Livestock

9.1 Introduction

9.2 Ruminants

9.3 Poultry

9.4 Swine

9.5 Others



10 NPK Fertilizers (Feed-Grade) Market, By Type

10.1 Introduction

10.2 Nitrogen

10.3 Phosphorus

10.4 Potassium

10.5 Others



11 NPK Fertilizers (Feed-Grade and Food-Grade) Market, By Region

11.1 Introduction

11.2 North America

11.2.1 US

11.2.2 Canada

11.2.3 Mexico

11.3 Europe

11.3.1 Germany

11.3.2 France

11.3.3 UK

11.3.4 Spain

11.3.5 Italy

11.3.6 Rest of Europe

11.4 Asia Pacific

11.4.1 China

11.4.2 India

11.4.3 Japan

11.4.4 Australia

11.4.5 Rest of Asia Pacific

11.5 South America

11.5.1 Brazil

11.5.2 Argentina

11.5.3 Rest of South America

11.6 Rest of the World (RoW)

11.6.1 Africa

11.6.2 Middle East



12 Competitive Landscape

12.1 Overview

12.2 Competitive Scenario

12.3 Market Ranking Analysis

12.4 Acquisitions

12.5 Expansions

12.5.1 New Product Launches/Developments/Registrations



13 Company Profiles

13.1 Borealis AG

13.2 AkzoNobel

13.3 Yara International ASA

13.4 Petrleo Brasileiro S.A.

13.5 Agrium Inc.

13.6 The Mosaic Company

13.7 Israel Chemicals Ltd.

13.8 Eurochem

13.9 The Potash Corporation of Saskatchewan Inc.

13.10 K+S Aktiengesellschaft

13.11 Alltech

13.12 Phosagro

13.13 Haifa Chemicals Ltd.

13.14 Aditya Birla Chemicals

13.15 SKW Stickstoffwerke Piesteritz GmbH



