Zomedica names Dr. Stephanie Morley President

/EIN News/ -- ANN ARBOR, Mich., Sept. 17, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Zomedica Pharmaceuticals Corp. (NYSE American: ZOM) (TSX-V: ZOM), a veterinary diagnostic and pharmaceutical company, today announced that Dr. Stephanie Morley, Chief Operations Officer and VP of Product Development, has been promoted to the role of President of Zomedica.

Dr. Morley, who joined the initial management team of Zomedica shortly after its founding, has over 15 years of experience as a life science executive and practicing veterinarian with a broad career in operations, business development and clinical veterinary practice. After practicing small animal medicine and surgery in New Mexico and Michigan, she took on expanding leadership roles at MPI Research and University of Michigan Medical School Fast Forward Medical Innovation. In her expanded role, Dr. Morley will be responsible for all operational functions of Zomedica. She will also retain the title of Chief Operations Officer along with continued oversight of product development.

"Dr. Morley has been instrumental in identifying and developing our product pipeline and preparing Zomedica for commercialization of its products," said Gerald Solensky, Jr., Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Zomedica. "Stephanie is a tremendous asset to Zomedica and has taken a lead role in focusing our efforts to improve the care of companion animals."

"I am looking forward to helping lead our company into the next phase of its development," said Dr. Morley.﻿ "My work at Zomedica provides me a unique opportunity to improve the care of companion animals beyond what I could have done as a practicing veterinarian. I am excited for the positive impact that Zomedica intends to make on my colleagues and their patients.”

In connection with Dr. Morley’s appointment, the Company has amended and restated her employment agreement and has granted to Dr. Morley stock options to acquire up to an aggregate of 500,000 common shares of the Company pursuant to the Company’s stock option plan. All of the stock options vested immediately upon the date of grant and are exercisable for a two year term at a price of US$0.43.

About Zomedica

Based in Ann Arbor, Michigan, Zomedica (NYSE American: ZOM) (TSX-V: ZOM) is a veterinary diagnostic and pharmaceutical company creating products for companion animals (canine, feline and equine) by focusing on the unmet needs of clinical veterinarians. Zomedica’s product portfolio will include novel diagnostics and innovative therapeutics that emphasize patient health and practice health. With a team that includes clinical veterinary professionals, it is Zomedica’s mission to give veterinarians the opportunity to lower costs, increase productivity, and grow revenue while better serving the animals in their care. For more information, visit www.ZOMEDICA.com .

