Buprofezin Market 2019, Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast - 2024

This report provides in depth study of “Buprofezin Market” using SWOT analysis i.e. Strength, Weakness, Opportunities and Threat to the organization. The Buprofezin Market report also provides an in-depth survey of key players in the market which is based on the various objectives of an organization such as profiling, the product outline, the quantity of production, required raw material, and the financial health of the organization.

This market report offers a comprehensive analysis of the global Buprofezin market. This report focused on Buprofezin market past and present growth globally. Global research on Global Buprofezin Industry presents a market overview, product details, classification, market concentration, and maturity study. The market value and growth rate from 2019-2025 along with industry size estimates are explained.

The latest advancements in Buprofezin industry and changing market dynamics are key driving factors to depict tremendous growth. Also, the risk factors which will have a significant impact on the Global Buprofezin industry in the coming years are listed in this report. The revenue-generating Buprofezin types, applications, and key regions are evaluated. Top growing regions and Buprofezin industry presence cover Asia-Pacific, North America, Europe, Middle East, African countries and South America. This Buprofezin business study also analyzes the top countries in these regions with their market potential.

Key manufacturers are included based on company profile, sales data and product specifications etc.:

Agro-Star Biochemical

Bailing Agrochemical

Dow AgroSciences

JiangSu Sevencontinent Green Chemical

Kenvos

Nihon Nohyaku

Canary Agro Chemicals Private

Jiangsu Fengshan Group

Dalian Winyard Chemical

Zhejiang Longwan Chemicals

Market Overview

Insecticides are substances that are used to kill insects. They are widely used in some of the major industries of the world, such as agriculture and medicine as well as by consumers. There are several kinds of insecticides meant for different kinds of uses. Buprofezin is an agriculture-related insecticide. It is used to control insect pests, such as mealybugs, leafhoppers, and whitefly on vegetable crops, to name a few. To consider BUPROFEZIN’S important role in crop production, one must understand it as a growth regulator that acts as an inhibitor of chitin synthesis. Chitin is derivative of glucose and a primary component of cell walls in fungi. Fungi are the exoskeletons of arthropods, such as insects; some of which are mentioned above. The report published in HeyReport on the global buprofezin market revealed the growth to be at a notable pace. The valuation of the Buprofezin market was further stated to surpass its previous valuation.

It is an effective and easy way to control the insect pest problem from an agricultural point of view. This is one of the main reasons for the growth of the global Buprofezin market. However, there are many who have started to vocally oppose its use due to its negative impact on the environment. It also has long-term effects on the quality of the soil for other organisms. Its criticism has been so sharp that it has been banned in some countries. This is especially because of its toxicity to aquatic organisms as well as non-target insects. Although it remains of low toxicity to humans and other mammals, it is known to induce biochemical, hematological, histopathological and genotoxic damage in fishes, such as the common carp.

Market Segmentation

The global buprofezin market has been segmented in terms of type and applications.

By type, the market divides into Nephotettix & Nilaparvata & Thrips, Nilaparvata & Sogatella, Scales, Planthoppers, and others.

By application, the market comprises Fruits & Vegetables, Cereals & Grains, and others.

Regional Analysis

The global buprofezin market is geographically distributed across the following key regions: Latin America, Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, and the Middle East and Africa. The geographical segmentation of the market reveals its proliferation in the Asia Pacific region. Herein, the increasing number of agriculture activities and need for products to kill insects are the major factors of growth. In countries like India and China, the agriculture sector comprises a major working force and land population, thereby heightening the growth opportunity for the market herein. Add to this, the market in Europe is expected to grow at an increasing pace as well. This is due to the rising demand for these substance in the agriculture and medicinal sector.

