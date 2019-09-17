Freight Software Market - Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast 2019 – 2024

Wise.Guy.

PUNE, INDIA, September 17, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Freight software is an emerging market. The freight software refers to the software that helps the organization in freight management, and easy dealing with the logistics. The software also assists in the freight brokering of both international as well as domestic shipments.

The freight software helps in handling ground, ocean, and air freights. It combines the accounting capabilities with the warehousing systems and helps in providing better solutions for freight management. The freight software market is anticipated to grow by a prominent CAGR during the forecast period.

Prominent Market Players

The growth of the market is attracting more players to the market. The prominent players of the global freight software market are Infinity Software Solutions, AscendTMS, TruckingOffice, Wise Tech Global, Hard Core Technology, Camelot 3PL Software, Magaya, Awery Aviation Software, and Aljex Software. Some other important players in the industry are DAT Solutions, Buyco, Interactive Freight Systems, A1 Enterprise, LogistaaS, Transcount, TMW Systems, Kuebix, Tailwind Transportation Software, Pacejet Logistics, and Logistically.

Market Division

The global freight software market is divided based on the number of users, type, application, end-users, and regions.

Based on the number of users, the global market is segmented into up to 10 users, up to 30 users, and infinite users.

Depending on the type of freight software, the global market includes we based freight software and cloud-based freight software.

Depending on the application, the freight software market is segmented into rail freight, ocean freight, road freight, and air freight. The road freight segment will hold the highest share in the global market.

Based on the end-users, the global freight software market is subdivided into large enterprises (1000+ users), medium-sized enterprises (500-1000 users), and small enterprises (1-499 users).

Regional Fragmentation

Based on the region, the global market of freight software includes South America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East, and Africa, and North America.

The South America region includes Columbia, Argentina, and Brazil. The key contributors to the Europe region are Germany, Italy, France, Turkey, Russia, and the United Kingdom. The Asia Pacific region encompasses India, China, Malaysia, Japan, Vietnam, Australia, Indonesia, Korea, Thailand, and Southeast Asia. The important contributors of the Middle East and Africa region are Saudi Arabia, Nigeria, UAE, South Africa, Egypt, and GCC countries. The North America market includes Canada, Mexico, and the United States.

The Asia Pacific region is expected to become the leading market across the globe owing to the rapid adoption of the software in China, India, and Southeast Asia. The North America market will retain its important position in the global scenario due to the advanced development of freight software in the United States.

Trending Industry News

Recently, Tailwind Transportation Software integrated with the smart capacity platform of Trucker Tools LLC. The adoption of the smart capacity will help in accessing reliable truckload capacity. The employment of the predictive freight tool will assist the carriers in finding the best trucks easily and ensure the security of loads. The integration will help the customers of Tailwind to reduce the wastage of efforts and eliminate the poor data.

