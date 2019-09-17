Crop Protection Market - Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast 2019 – 2023

New Study On “Crop Protection Market 2019 Global Technology, Development, Trends and Forecasts to 2023” Added to Wise Guy Reports Database

PUNE , MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, September 17, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Global Crop Protection Industry

The herbicide is the greatest market segment of the crop protection market. Population growth and high demand for food products is a driver for the crop protection market. The following report gives detailed coverage about the “Global Crop Protection Market”. The global crop protection market reached a value of USD 57.7 Billion in 2017. The market value is further expected to reach USD 77.3 Billion by 2023, exhibiting a compound annual growth rate of around 5% during 2018-2023. Environmental and health concerns such as soil pollution, water pollutions and toxins are restraint in the market. Due to an increase in the use of herbicides, and weed control, the global crop protection market is expected to grow significantly during this time span.

From a population of around 7.6 Billion people today, the global population is expected to exceed 9 Billion by 2050. Moreover, the amount of arable land is also decreasing with rising urbanization levels and more people living in cities compared to the countryside. Crop protection chemicals are expected to play a major role in increasing agriculture productivity in the coming years. These chemicals are expected to maximize agriculture yield by eliminating pests that reduce yields Crop protection chemicals help in managing and minimizing plant diseases, weeds and other pests that damage agricultural crops. These chemicals also help in increasing and maintaining year over year crop yield. The importance of crop protection chemicals has increased significantly over the last few decades catalyzed by the need to enhance agricultural output and ensure adequate food availability for the growing global population.

The major driving factors for the benefit of this market are

Crop protection chemicals have made no-till farming a viable option

allowing farmers to reduce erosion by leaving the soil largely undisturbed.

Herbicides can be utilized for controlling weeds, eliminating the need for cultivation; residue from the previous crop holds the soil in place during wind and rain.

Crop residue also prevents runoff of agricultural chemicals and soil that may otherwise impact aquatic habitat and freshwater supplies downstream.

Control infectious

Crop Protection chemicals provide a major role in producing high-quality grain and forage.

The competitive landscape of the market has also been examined with some of the key players being Companies largely contributing into this market are ADAMA Agricultural Solutions Ltd., Agrium, Inc, Nissan Chemical Industries, Ltd., Nufarm, Ltd., Orascom Construction Industries (Oci), Rotam Cropsciences, Inc. and others.

Market Segmentation:-

The market is segmented on the basis of,

The Product Type

Herbicides

Fungicides

Insecticides

The Origin

Synthetic

The Crop Type

Cereal and Grains

Oilseed and Pulses

Fruits and Vegetables

The Form

Solid

Mode of Application

Foliar spray

Seed treatment

Soil treatment

REGIONAL ANALYSIS:-

The market dominance is seen majorly in North America (the U.S. and Canada), Europe (Western Europe and the rest of Europe), APAC (India, China, and Japan) and ROW. North America is the largest contributor to the market for the Agrochemical however APAC is the fastest-growing market of Agrochemical. Further, Emerging economies such as India and China are focusing largely on the rural area owing to the high growth potential in this region. Farmers are focusing on crop protection to enhance their business which is significantly contributing to the market growth.

