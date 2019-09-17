Polymer Dispersion Market 2019- Global Industry Analysis, By Key Players, Segmentation, Trends and Forecast By 2026

PUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, September 17, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Summary:

Introduction

Global Polymer Dispersion Market

Polymer Dispersion is a form of heterogeneous polymerization process that happens in an environment with a polymeric stabilizer in a reaction medium. The resultant water-borne emulsion polymers with colloidal particles are used in several industries. Printing ink, paints and coatings, adhesives and sealants, protective coating, leather production, etc. are driving the growth for the Polymer Dispersion Market. This market was considered stable in the past. Thanks to different technological advancements, newer developments are made in the market and it is looking at some positive growth in the future.

Two factors that decide the type of polymer dispersion is particle size and the presence of solid content. Polymers that can form a film-like layer on the top of materials are used as waterproof coats and protect against grease, water, oil, and even water vapor. This report considers the year 2017 to be the base year and the forecast period is between 2018 and 2025. The demand for paints and coatings in different residential and commercial applications will play a role in increasing the growth of this market. Decorative painting and coating is a fast growing industry and the products of this market are in great demand here. Developed and developing countries that are working on their infrastructure development will be key regions that hold high market share in this industry.

Market Segmentation

Depending on the type of resin used, this report divides the market into acrylic, polyurethane, styrene butadiene and vinyl. Since acrylic is more environmentally safe and since these water based coatings are often preferred over solvent-based dispersions, this type of polymer dispersion will be in high demand during the forecast period.

Based on the key players, this report gives absolutely precise details. There are five major key players considered in this market and these players, put together, hold 52% of the total market share. To help with expansion, these players are working at strategic partnership with different international players in the market. They are also working at improving their distribution channel. This report discusses in detail the strategies and expansion plans of these companies.

Regional Analysis

Majorly, Asia-Pacific, North America, Europe, South America and the rest of the world are the geographical segmentations considered by this report. Out of these, North America has led the market and will continue to show dominance during the forecasted period too. The USA, in particular, will hold a large percentage of the market. Europe has to deal with the new regulations on emissions of organic solvents and hence will only show moderate growth when compared to other regions.

Industry News

BASF SE is a German based chemical company that produces a large share of polymer dispersions. This company, in late 2018 announced its plans to expand its production capacity in Malaysia to serve the growing demand in ASEAN, New Zealand, and Australian markets. It will double its production capacity and the new lines will be operational from the year 2020.

