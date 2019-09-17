CLS Holdings (CLSH) $1.15 Price Target – MASS Approval for Recreational License

CLS Holdings (OTCQB: CLSH) issued a price target of $1.15 per share by Canaccord - In Good Health receives Mass. State Approval for Final Recreation License

CLS Holdings USA, Inc. (OTCQB:CLSH)

CLS Holdings (OTCQB: CLSH) (CLSH.CN) is a best of breed stock that combines all of the best attributes of cannabis stocks into one company.

CLS Holdings (OTCQB: CLSH) just announced that In Good Health, a licensed medical dispensary, which the Company has the exclusive right to acquire in January 2020, was granted on Friday, September 13, 2019 a final license for recreational use at its current location in Brockton, MA.

In Good Health operates a large medical cannabis dispensary business consisting of over 25,000 registered patients, delivery to 2,800 patients per month and maintains an 18,000 square foot grow with capacity to produce 9,000 pounds of finished flower per year. At today’s retail price of $7,000 per pound this fully built out operation is capable of generating $60 million in annual revenue and gross profit of $ 35 million.

CLS Holdings (OTCQB: CLSH) also just received a C $1.50 – USD $1.15price target from Canaccord Genuity. See their full report here.

https://canaccordgenuity.bluematrix.com/sellside/EmailDocViewer?encrypt=1bb27532-9fcf-4b56-a12d-a87f2ba01f27&mime=pdf&co=Canaccordgenuity&id=ajglashow@cox.net&source=mail

CLS Holdings (OTCQB: CLSH) just announced record sales of $1.16 million for the month of August alone. See the full press release here.

https://emerginggrowth.com/cls-holdings-otcqb-clsh-announces-record-august-sales/

• $50 million acquisition which should throw off $20 million in EBITDA the first year.

• $10 million in the Bank

• Strong medical and retail marijuana franchise in both Massachusetts and Nevada.

• With the advent of recreational sales in in Massachusetts they are at an inflection point where sales growth is going to compound higher.

See the full report on CLS Holdings USA, Inc. on EmergingGrowth.com here.

See more news on CLS Holdings USA, Inc. on EmergingGrowth.com here.

CLSH’s management team has also fully aggregated one acquisition know as Oasis Cannabis. This is one of the top dispensaries n Las Vegas and one glance at the interior retail space will tell the story with its clean professional look.

CLSH Management also has another acquisition in the pipeline to hit in Q1 2020. The next Brockton Acquisition called In Good Health is unique, because the total purchase price is $50 million in cash, notes and equity, but they are getting a company that has the potential to throw off $20 million in EBITDA the first year assuming modest growth.

They also have a decent balance sheet with $10 million in the bank at FYE 19 and the past quarterly reports have showed a positive trend that looks like they are turning the corner to profitability. They also have plans to grow their operations capacity and have a retail brand known as City Trees which is a specially formulated THC distillate used in vape products, tinctures, and caplets. This product is gaining traction in the market and is distributed in 47 dispensaries. They are vertically integrated and in every way a seed to shelf company. This means there are so many chances for cross promotion, which eventually finds its way to the bottom line.

Many still see huge opportunity in cannabis but the industry itself has gone through a massive correction in its price to sales multiples in just the past 6 months. This means investors are not as ready to pay for sales as they once were. Leading in the contraction are the top players like Canopy Growth (NYSE: CGC), Tilray, Inc. (NASDAQ: TLRY), and CuraLeaf (OTC Pink: CURLF) which nearly halved their multiples. The biggest standout was Cronos Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: CRON) which went from 255 down to 19. This multiple contraction means that investors will need to see increasing revenue growth quarter over quarter to sustain the stock prices of these companies.

Investment Summary

The cannabis sector clearly looks like it has put in a double bottom on a technical basis so now could be an opportune time to step into the sector and buy value. The next stage of growth could very well be mergers and acquisitions, but it’s unlikely that the top brands backed by conglomerates will be creating mega brands. Those businesses like Tilray, Inc. (NASDAQ: TLRY), Cronos Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: CRON), and Canopy Growth (NYSE: CGC) will start to work when these large brands start selling and launching CBD or THC infused products. Mergers an acquisition plays could also begin to happen in the space and represent big upside for investors.

The sweet spot in the sectors seems to be a company that can successfully complete acquisitions at fantastic valuations while increasing their revenues and profitability all at once. CLS Holdings USA, Inc. (OTCQB: CLSH) is a best of breed stock with all the characteristics an investor is looking for including a great price. By all metrics the stock seems extremely undervalued and ready to run. After the acquisition in 2020 revenues are expected to be $50 million.

See the Press Release and more on CLS Holdings, Inc. (OTCQB: CLSH) at EmergingGrowth.com

https://emerginggrowth.com/stock-report/?code=clsh

About EmergingGrowth.com

EmergingGrowth.com is a leading independent small cap media portal with an extensive history of providing unparalleled content for the Emerging Growth markets and companies. Through its evolution, EmergingGrowth.com found a niche in identifying companies that can be overlooked by the markets due to, among other reasons, trading price or market capitalization. We look for strong management, innovation, strategy, execution, and the overall potential for long- term growth. Aside from being a trusted resource for the Emerging Growth info-seekers, we are well known for discovering undervalued companies and bringing them to the attention of the investment community. Through our parent Company, we also have the ability to facilitate road shows to present your products and services to the most influential investment banks in the space.

All information contained herein as well as on the EmergingGrowth.com website is obtained from sources believed to be reliable but not guaranteed to be accurate or all-inclusive. All material is for informational purposes only, is only the opinion of EmergingGrowth.com and should not be construed as an offer or solicitation to buy or sell securities. The information includes certain forward-looking statements, which may be affected by unforeseen circumstances and / or certain risks. This report is not without bias. EmergingGrowth.com has motivation by means of either self-marketing or EmergingGrowth.com has been compensated by or for a company or companies discussed in this article. EmergingGrowth.com has been compensated nineteen thousand dollars in consideration for its work with CLS Holdings USA, Inc. EmergingGrowth.com may or may not receive additional compensation and full details about which can be found in our full disclosure, which can be found here, https://emerginggrowth.com/2574-68272/ . You can easily loose money investing in highly speculative small cap stocks like the ones mentioned within. Please consult an investment professional before investing in anything viewed within. When EmergingGrowth.com is long shares it will sell those shares. In addition, please make sure you read and understand the Terms of Use, Privacy Policy and the Disclosure posted on the EmergingGrowth.com website.



