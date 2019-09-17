Global $502.6Bn Geospatial Solutions Market Analysis, 2019-2024 - Geovisualization Expected to Be the Fastest Growing Application

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Sept. 17, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Geospatial Solutions Market by Technology (Earth Observation, Scanning), Solution, End-User (Utility, Business, Transportation, Defense & Intelligence, Infrastructural Development), Application, Region - Global Forecast to 2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global geospatial solutions market is projected to reach $502.6 billion by 2024 from an estimated $239.1 billion in 2019, at a CAGR of 13.2% during the forecast period. This growth can be attributed to factors such as the development of 4D GIS software and GIS industry using new and upcoming technologies like 3D, Augmented Reality (AR), and Virtual Reality (VR).

The report defines, describes, and forecasts the global geospatial solutions market, by technology, solution, end-user, application, and region. It also offers a detailed qualitative and quantitative analysis of the market. The report provides a comprehensive review of the major market drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges. It also covers various important aspects of the market. These include the analysis of the competitive landscape, market dynamics, market estimates, in terms of value, and future trends in the geospatial solutions market.

The earth observation segment is expected to be the largest market, by technology, during the forecast period

The earth observation segment is expected to be the largest market, by technology, during the forecast period. Earth observation uses satellite imagery to make several key decisions, especially in the defense & intelligence sector, is taken. The components used in earth observation are of significant importance and value. The investments made are also significantly high. All this eventually leads to the development of this segment.

Geovisualization is expected to be the fastest growing segment of the geospatial solutions market, by application, during the forecast period

Geovisualization emphasizes knowledge construction over knowledge storage or information transmission. For this, geovisualization communicates geospatial information in ways that, when combined with human understanding, allow data exploration and decision-making processes. Thus, this application is of extreme importance in mapping and surveying. With the growth in the usage of geospatial solutions, this application is expected to be extensively used during the forecast period.

North America: The largest geospatial solutions market

North America is projected to be the largest geospatial solutions market by 2024. The US, Canada, and Mexico are among the major countries that are the leading users of geospatial technologies and are implementing these technologies into mainstream applications. Over the past few years, this region has witnessed rapid economic development. Also, the growth of automation in this region increased the adoption of geospatial technologies in several industries, which, in turn, drives the growth of the geospatial solutions market.

Key Topics Covered



1 Introduction



2 Research Methodology



3 Executive Summary

4 Premium Insights

4.1 Attractive Opportunities in the Geospatial Solutions Market

4.2 Geospatial Solution Market, By Technology

4.3 Geospatial Solution Market, By Solution Type

4.4 Geospatial Solution Market, By Application

4.5 Geospatial Solution Market, By End-User

4.6 Geospatial Solution Market, By Region

5 Market Overview

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Market Dynamics

5.2.1 Drivers

5.2.1.1 Integration of Geospatial Technology With Mainstream Technologies

5.2.1.2 Advancements in Geospatial Technologies With the Introduction of AI and Big Data Analytics

5.2.1.3 Increasing Use of Lbs

5.2.1.4 Digital Revolution Such as AI, Automation, Cloud, IoT, and Miniaturization of Sensors are Adding to the Momentum of the Geospatial Industry

5.2.2 Restraints

5.2.2.1 Regulations and Legal Issues

5.2.2.2 Limited Availability of Skilled Staff

5.2.3 Opportunities

5.2.3.1 Development of 4D GIS Software

5.2.3.2 Development of the GIS Industry Using New and Upcoming Technologies Such as 3D, AR, and VR

5.2.4 Challenges

5.2.4.1 Complexities Involved in the Integration of Geospatial Data With Enterprise Solutions

6 Geospatial Solutions Market, By Technology

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Geospatial Analytics

6.2.1 Geospatial Analytics Segment is Driven By Cloud Solutions as It has Emerged as an Analytical Platform

6.3 GNSS & Positioning

6.3.1 Growing Demand for Location-Based Information is Expected to Drive GNSS & Positioning Segment

6.4 Scanning

6.4.1 Increasing Demand for LiDAR & Laser Scanning is Expected to Drive the Scanning Segment During the Forecast Period

6.5 Earth Observation

6.5.1 AI & Big Data are Expected to Drive the Earth Observation Segment During the Forecast Period

7 Geospatial Solutions Market, By Solution Type

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Hardware

7.2.1 Geospatial Analytics Segment is Driven By Cloud Solutions as It has Emerged as an Analytical Platform

7.3 Software

7.3.1 Integration of Technologies Such as AI and Cloud Solutions is Expected to Drive the Software Segment During the Forecast Period

7.4 Service

7.4.1 Increasing Demand for Analytical & Consulting Service is Expected to Drive the Service Segment During the Forecast Period

8 Geospatial Solutions Market, By Application

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Surveying & Mapping

8.2.1 Increasing Use of Technologies Such as LiDAR and Remote Sensing for Data Capturing is Expected to Drive the Surveying & Mapping Solution Market During the Forecast Period

8.3 Geovisualization

8.3.1 Increasing Demand for Geovisualization Applications in North America is Expected to Drive the Segment During Forecast Period

8.4 Asset Management

8.4.1 Increasing Need to Enhance Operational Performance is Expected to Drive the Asset Management Segment During the Forecast Period

8.5 Planning & Analysis

8.5.1 Telecom, Urban Planning, Transportation Planning, Environmental Planning, and Land Use Planning are Major Sectors Driving the Segment During the Forecast Period

8.6 Others

9 Geospatial Solutions Market, By End-User

9.1 Introduction

9.2 Utility

9.2.1 Increasing Demand for Geospatial Solutions for Asset Management, Environmental Monitoring, Disaster Management, and Grid Management is Expected to Drive the Utility Segment During the Forecast Period

9.3 Business

9.3.1 North America is Expected to Dominate the Business Segment During Forecast Period

9.4 Transportation

9.4.1 Increasing Need to Manage Transportation Infrastructure is Expected to Drive the Segment During the Forecast Period

9.5 Defense & Intelligence

9.5.1 Increasing Adoption of Technologies Such as IoT & Remote Sensing is Expected to Drive the Defense & Intelligence Segment During the Forecast Period

9.6 Infrastructural Development

9.6.1 Applications Such as Urban Development and Infrastructure Planning are Expected to Drive the Segment During the Forecast Period

9.7 Natural Resource

9.7.1 Increasing Need to Efficiently Use Natural Resources is Expected to Drive the Segment During the Forecast Period

9.8 Others

10 Geospatial Solutions Market, By Region

10.1 Introduction

10.2 North America

10.2.1 By Technology

10.2.2 By Solution Type

10.2.3 By End-User

10.2.4 By Application

10.2.5 By Country

10.2.5.1 US

10.2.5.1.1 The US has A Rich Heritage of Having the Largest-Scale Thematic Layers Such as Cadastral, Topography, Utility Network, and Transport Network73

10.2.5.2 Canada

10.2.5.2.1 The Maritime and Ports Authority of Singapore Launched Several IoT and Connectivity-Based Applications

10.2.5.3 Mexico

10.2.5.3.1 Slowly and Steadily Mexico is Developing the Infrastructure and the Expertise to Adopt Geospatial Technologies

10.3 Europe

10.3.1 By Technology

10.3.2 By Solution Type

10.3.3 By End-User

10.3.4 By Application

10.3.5 By Country

10.3.5.1 Germany

10.3.5.1.1 The Country is Expected to Conduct Numerous Projects on LiDAR

10.3.5.2 UK

10.3.5.2.1 The Nation is Working Rigorously on Commercializing Geospatial Technologies

10.3.5.3 Italy

10.3.5.3.1 Major Developments in the Form of Mergers & Acquisitions are Expected to Drive the Geospatial Solution Market in the Region Significantly

10.3.5.4 France

10.3.5.4.1 Major Developments in the Form of Mergers & Acquisitions are Expected to Drive the Geospatial Solution Market in the Region Significantly

10.3.5.5 Rest of Europe

10.4 Asia Pacific

10.4.1 By Technology

10.4.2 By Solution Type

10.4.3 By End-User

10.4.4 By Application

10.4.5 By Country

10.4.5.1 China

10.4.5.1.1 Major Investments are Expected to Revamp Infrastructure and Build Data-Driven Solutions

10.4.5.2 Japan

10.4.5.2.1 The Government is Strongly Supporting the Development of UAV and Its Implementation in Geospatial Technologies

10.4.5.3 India

10.4.5.3.1 The Nation is Implementing Geospatial Technologies Massively to Reach the 100 Smart Cities Program

10.4.5.4 South Korea

10.4.5.4.1 The Country is Readily Implementing Geospatial Technologies in Improving Its Renewable Energy Generation

10.4.5.5 Rest of Asia Pacific

10.5 South America

10.5.1 By Technology

10.5.2 By Solution Type

10.5.3 By End-User

10.5.4 By Application

10.5.5 By Country

10.5.5.1 Brazil

10.5.5.1.1 Brazil to Make Massive Investments in the Data Storage Front, Supporting the Geospatial Industry

10.5.5.2 Colombia

10.5.5.2.1 The Nation is Using these Technologies to Study the Unexplored Parts of the Colombian Amazon

10.5.5.3 Rest of South America

10.6 Middle East & Africa

10.6.1 By Technology

10.6.2 By Solution Type

10.6.3 By End-User

10.6.4 By Application

10.6.5 By Country

10.6.5.1 UAE

10.6.5.1.1 The UAE is Taking Gigantic Leaps in Implementing Geospatial Technologies

10.6.5.2 Saudi Arabia

10.6.5.2.1 National Savings Would Be Key to Drive The Geospatial Market Forward

10.6.5.3 South Africa

10.6.5.3.1 Transnet to Take an Interest in The South African Geospatial Solutions Space

10.6.5.4 Rest of Middle East & Africa

11 Competitive Landscape

11.1 Overview

11.2 Ranking of Players and Industry Concentration, 2018

11.2.1 Contracts & Agreements

11.2.2 New Product Launches

11.2.3 Mergers & Acquisitions

11.2.4 Partnerships & Collaborations

11.3 Competitive Leadership Mapping

11.3.1 Visionary Leaders

11.3.2 Innovators

11.3.3 Dynamic Differentiators

11.3.4 Emerging Companies

12 Company Profiles

12.1 Trimble

12.2 Esri

12.3 Here Technologies

12.4 Pitney Bowes

12.5 Hexagon Geospatial

12.6 Maxar Technologies

12.7 Bentley

12.8 Geospatial Corporation

12.9 Topcon Positioning Systems

12.10 SNC-Lavalin

12.11 GE

12.12 Google

12.13 Baidu

12.14 Telnav

12.15 Harris Corporation

12.16 Tomtom

12.17 Apple

12.18 Oracle

12.19 Microsoft

12.20 Amazon

12.21 IBM

12.22 SAP

12.23 RMSI

12.24 Orbital Insights

12.25 China Geo-Engineering Corporation

