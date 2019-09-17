AM/FM Radio Market 2019- Global Industry Analysis, By Key Players, Segmentation, Trends and Forecast By 2025

PUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, September 17, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Summary:

Introduction

Global AM/FM Radio Market

Radio technology is using radiations that carry data, such as sound, by modulating properties of electromagnetic energy waves transmitted through space systematically. These properties of sound include their amplitude, frequency, phase, or pulse width. While the radio waves strike an electrical conductor, an alternating current is induced in the conductor by the oscillating fields. The data in the waves are extracted and transformed back into its original form. Improved signal to noise ratio (about 25dB) w.r.t. to manmade interference. Smaller geographical interference between neighbouring stations. Less radiated power. Well defined service areas for given transmitter power, are some of the features of the radios that drive the market growth.

Amplitude modulation (AM) signals can reach far places which are thousands of miles away from the source. Hence AM radio has wider coverage. In frequency modulation (FM), recovered voice depends on the frequency and not amplitude. This reduces the effects of noise on FM. The frequency modulation (FM) technology the bandwidth covers all the frequency range which humans can hear. Therefore it is considered that FM radio has a better quality of sound in comparison with AM radio.

The global AM/FM Radio market is expected to reach 20 million USD by the end of 2024, growing at a compound annual growth rate of 20% during 2019-2024.

A key factor driving the market’s growth is access to live music and the latest updates. The subscription to most of the radio channels is provided at a negligible cost. The only cost incurred with the radio is the cost of the device, which must be tuned into. However, with the growing use of smartphones all over the world, the additional cost for a separate device is being eliminated.

Market segmentations are made on the basis of type and application as follows

Segment by Type

● Desktop Type

● Portable Type

Segment by Application

● Commercial Use

● Home Use

Geographically the global AM/FM radio market has its dominance in the following regions

NorthAmerica

Europe

China

Japan

Key Players of Global AM/FM Radio Market =>

Tecsun

Kaito

C.CraneCompany

Sony

TIVDIO

Sangean

Most of the natural, as well as manmade radio noises, are of amplitude modulation (AM) type. The amplitude modulation (AM) receivers do not have many alternatives to reject this kind of noise.

Weak AM signals have low magnitude compare to strong signals. This requires amplitude modulation (AM) receiver to have circuitry to provide compensation for the signal level difference. The frequency modulated (FM) modulated signals pass through the ionosphere and do not get reflected, at a higher frequency. Hence FM has lesser coverage compare to AM signal, are certain factors restraining the market growth, these challenges need to be accomplished to eliminate these anomalies.

