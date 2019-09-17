Acidity Regulator Market 2019, Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast - 2024

A New Market Study, titled “Acidity Regulator Market Upcoming Trends, Growth Drivers and Challenges” has been featured on WiseGuyReports.

A New Market Study, titled “Acidity Regulator Market Upcoming Trends, Growth Drivers and Challenges” has been featured on WiseGuyReports.

This report provides in depth study of “Acidity Regulator Market” using SWOT analysis i.e. Strength, Weakness, Opportunities and Threat to the organization. The Acidity Regulator Market report also provides an in-depth survey of key players in the market which is based on the various objectives of an organization such as profiling, the product outline, the quantity of production, required raw material, and the financial health of the organization.

Global Acidity Regulator Market to Grow at a CAGR of 7.96% till 2022

Overview:

Acidity regulators are ingredients added to food or beverage products to control their pH level, and thereby increase shelf life or add flavour. They are also used to add a tangy taste to the food product and also work as gelling agents. Most citrus fruits and vegetables such as oranges, lemons, tomatoes, strawberries, or apples contain natural acids, and acidity regulators can either be extracted from natural sources or developed synthetically.

This report analyses the current status of the global acidity regulator market, outlines the key market players and the bases for market segmentation, and studies the future trends of this industry from 2019 till 2025, using 2018 as the base year.

The acidity regulator market is expected to reach $7,056 million, and grow at a CAGR of 7.96% till 2022.

Most countries across the world have strict government regulations which make it imperative for food and beverage manufacturers to control adulteration, increase their shelf life, and prevent the growth of microorganisms. These factors coupled with a growing demand for processed food such as chips, noodles, sauces, and salad dressings is expected to further fuel the market growth for this product.

The major players in the acidity regulator market across the world include the following:

Archer Daniels Midland

• Cargill Incorporated

• Tate & Lyle Plc

• Hawkins Watts Ltd

• Caremoli S.P.A.

• American Tartaric Products

• Bartek Ingredients

• Jungbunzlauer Ag

• Foodchem International Corporation

• Gremount International Co. Ltd

• Jones Hamilton Co.

• Merko Group Llc

• Prinova Group L.L.C

• Purac Biochem B.V.

• Parry Enterprises India Ltd

• Univar Canada Ltd

• Weifang Ensign Industry Co. Ltd

This market report offers a comprehensive analysis of the global Acidity Regulator market. This report focused on Acidity Regulator market past and present growth globally. Global research on Global Acidity Regulator Industry presents a market overview, product details, classification, market concentration, and maturity study. The market value and growth rate from 2019-2025 along with industry size estimates are explained.

The latest advancements in Acidity Regulator industry and changing market dynamics are key driving factors to depict tremendous growth. Also, the risk factors which will have a significant impact on the Global Acidity Regulator industry in the coming years are listed in this report. The revenue-generating Acidity Regulator types, applications, and key regions are evaluated. Top growing regions and Acidity Regulator industry presence cover Asia-Pacific, North America, Europe, Middle East, African countries and South America. This Acidity Regulator business study also analyzes the top countries in these regions with their market potential.

Segmentation:

The global acidity regulator market can be segmented based on type of product, application, and regional market size.

Some of the types of acidity regulators available in the market include:

• Acetic Acid

• Citric Acid

• Lactic Acid

• Maleic Acid

• Phosphoric Acid

Market experts predict that the citric acid segment will account for the highest market share in terms of revenue, followed by phosphoric acid, as it is commonly used in non-alcoholic beverages such as fruit and vegetable juices, which are seeing a growth in consumption.

Acidity regulators are used commonly in beverages, processed foods, sauces, condiments, pickles and dressings, and bakery and confectionery among others. Of these, it is estimated that the beverages segment would occupy the highest market share over the forecast period due to the growing demand for energy drinks and exotic blends.

Regional Analysis:

North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Middle East and Africa are the major markets for acidity regulators across the world. Industry experts predict that Asia Pacific will be one of the fastest growing regions in terms of acidity regulator demand.

Industry News:

According to industry reports as of 2018, Macco Organiques completed its acquisition of ISALTIS, a key manufacturer of magnesium lactate, an acidity regulator with benefits to the human body, with over 75% of stake in the company’s capital to become a leading maker of pure mineral salts, while also expanding their market presence across the world.

Major Key Points in Table of Content

1 Global Market Overview

2 Regional Market

3 Key Manufacturers

4 Major Application

5 Market by Type

6 Price Overview

Continued....

