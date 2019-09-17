Pharmaceutical Contract Development & Manufacturing Market Analysis, 2019-2024 - Increasing Demand for Biological, Cell & Gene Therapies

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Sept. 17, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Pharmaceutical Contract Development and Manufacturing Market by Service (Pharmaceutical, Biologics, Active Pharma Ingredients, Tablet, Capsule, Parenteral, Oral Liquid), End User - Global Forecast to 2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The pharmaceutical contract development and manufacturing market is expected to reach USD 126.6 billion by 2024 from an estimated USD 90 billion in 2019, at a CAGR of 7.1%.

This report analyzes the market for various pharmaceutical contract development and manufacturing services and their adoption patterns. It aims at estimating the market size and future growth potential of the global pharmaceutical contract development and manufacturing market and its service, end user, and regional segments. The report also includes an in-depth competitive analysis of the key players in this market, along with their company profiles, service offerings, and recent developments.

The prominent players in the pharmaceutical contract development and manufacturing market include Thermo Fisher Scientific (US), Catalent (US), Lonza Group Ltd (Switzerland), Recipharm AB (Sweden), Vetter Pharma International GMBH (Germany), FAMAR Health Care Services (Greece), AbbVie (US), Aenova Group (Germany), Consort Medical plc (UK), Almac Group (UK), and Siegfried Holding AG (Switzerland).

The global pharmaceutical contract development and manufacturing market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 7.1%

The rising demand for generics, increasing investments in pharmaceutical R&D, and investments in advanced manufacturing technologies by CDMOs are the primary growth factors for this market. The increasing demand for biological therapies, growing focus on specialty medicines, growth in the nuclear medicines sector, and advancements in cell and gene therapies are expected to offer significant growth opportunities for players in this market. However, the introduction of serialization and changing trade policies between countries are major market challenges.

The biologics manufacturing segment is expected to grow at the highest rate during the forecast period

On the basis of service, the pharmaceutical contract development and manufacturing market is segmented into pharmaceutical manufacturing, biologics manufacturing, and drug development services. The biologics manufacturing segment is projected to witness the highest growth in the pharmaceutical contract development and manufacturing market during the forecast period. Growth in this segment is largely driven by the growing generics market and the impending patent cliff in the pharmaceutical industry, which have propelled interest toward biologics.

The big pharma end user segment is expected to account for the largest market share in 2019

The big pharma end-user segment holds the largest share of the pharmaceutical contract development and manufacturing market. The emergence of new medicines and therapy forms, pricing pressure, pipeline challenges, and the growing opportunities in emerging markets are factors contributing to the larger share of this segment.

The Asia Pacific is likely to be the fastest-growing market for players operating in the pharmaceutical contract development and manufacturing market

Although Europe accounted for the largest share of the global pharmaceutical contract development and manufacturing market in 2018, the Asia Pacific is expected to witness the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The growth of its manufacturing sector, favorable government regulations, expansions by leading companies, increasing emphasis on off-patent drugs, and its highly skilled workforce are factors driving the growth of this regional segment.

Reasons to Buy the Report

The report will enrich established firms as well as new entrants/smaller firms to gauge the pulse of the market, which, in turn, would help them garner a greater share. Firms purchasing the report could use one or any combination of the below-mentioned five strategies for strengthening their market presence.

This report provides insights on the following pointers:

Market Penetration: Comprehensive information on the service portfolios offered by the top players in the global pharmaceutical contract development and manufacturing market

Product Development/Innovation: Detailed insights on the upcoming trends, R&D activities, and product launches in the global pharmaceutical contract development and manufacturing market

Market Development: Comprehensive information on the lucrative emerging regions

Market Diversification: Exhaustive information about new services, growing geographies, and recent developments in the global pharmaceutical contract development and manufacturing market

Competitive Assessment: In-depth assessment of market ranking, growth strategies, revenue analysis, and services of leading players in the global pharmaceutical contract development and manufacturing market

Key Topics Covered



1 Introduction



2 Research Methodology



3 Executive Summary

4 Premium Insights

4.1 Pharmaceutical Contract Development and Manufacturing: Market Overview

4.2 Pharmaceutical Contract Development and Manufacturing Market: Geographic Growth Opportunities

4.3 Regional Mix: Pharmaceutical Contract Development and Manufacturing Market (2019-2024)

4.4 Pharmaceutical Contract Development and Manufacturing Market: Developed vs. Developing Markets, 2019 vs. 2024

5 Market Overview

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Market Dynamics

5.2.1 Drivers

5.2.1.1 Growing Demand for Generics

5.2.1.2 Increasing Investments in Pharmaceutical R&D

5.2.1.3 Investments in Advanced Manufacturing Technologies By CDMOs

5.2.2 Opportunities

5.2.2.1 Increasing Demand for Biological Therapies

5.2.2.2 Growing Focus on Specialty Medicines

5.2.2.3 Growth in the Nuclear Medicine Sector

5.2.2.4 Growing Demand for Cell & Gene Therapies

5.2.3 Challenges

5.2.3.1 Introduction of Serialization

5.2.3.2 Changing Trade Policies Between Countries

5.2.4 Trends

5.2.4.1 Increasing CDMO Manufacturing Footprint in Asian Countries

5.2.4.2 CDMO Industry Consolidation

5.2.4.3 Increasing Outsourcing of Clinical Trials to Emerging Markets

6 Pharmaceutical Contract Development and Manufacturing Market, By Service

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Pharmaceutical Manufacturing Services

6.2.1 Pharmaceutical API Manufacturing Services

6.2.1.1 Need to Cut Costs and Ensure Focus on Core Areas Leads Companies to Outsource API Manufacturing

6.2.2 Pharmaceutical FDF Manufacturing Services

6.2.2.1 Parenteral/Injectable Manufacturing Services

6.2.2.1.1 Need for High Levels of Expertise and Growing Drug Development Activity are Driving the Demand for Contract Manufacturing

6.2.2.2 Tablet Manufacturing Services

6.2.2.2.1 Shifting Manufacturing Requirements and Need to Streamline Production Processes Is Driving Market Growth

6.2.2.3 Capsule Manufacturing Services

6.2.2.3.1 Growth in Demand for Capsule Formulations has Ensured Growth Opportunities for Service Providers

6.2.2.4 Oral Liquid Manufacturing Services

6.2.2.4.1 Complexities Involved in Oral Liquid Manufacturing Have Prompted Companies to Look to Outsourcing

6.2.2.5 Other Formulations

6.3 Drug Development Services

6.3.1 Drug Substance Complexity and High Costs Have Supported the Outsourcing of Drug Development

6.4 Biologics Manufacturing Services

6.4.1 Biologics API Manufacturing Services

6.4.1.1 The Market for Biologics API Manufacturing Is Still in the Emergent Phase

6.4.2 Biologics FDF Manufacturing Services

6.4.2.1 Increasing R&D Costs and Process Complexity Have Prompted the Shift Toward Contract Manufacturing

7 Pharmaceutical Contract Development and Manufacturing Market, By End User

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Big Pharma

7.2.1 Emergence of New Medicines and therapy Forms to Contribute to the Growth of This Market

7.3 Small & Mid-Size Pharma

7.3.1 Growing Development of Biologic Drugs and High Pricing Pressure to Boost Market Growth

7.4 Generic Pharmaceutical Companies

7.4.1 Growing Demand for Generics to Support Market Growth

7.5 Other End Users

8 Pharmaceutical Contract Development and Manufacturing Market, By Region

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Europe

8.2.1 Italy

8.2.1.1 Increasing Focus on Clinical Research and the Growing Popularity of Branded Drugs are Driving the Demand for Contract Development and Manufacturing

8.2.2 Germany

8.2.2.1 High Healthcare Expenditure and Increased Pharmaceutical Production to Support Market Growth

8.2.3 France

8.2.3.1 Presence of Leading Pharmaceutical Companies to Support Market Growth in France

8.2.4 UK

8.2.4.1 Growth in the Generics Market and the Rising Cost of Manufacturing Parenteral Formulations are Driving Market Growth

8.2.5 Switzerland

8.2.5.1 Large Volume of Pharmaceutical Production and Growing Scope for Generics Is Expected to Growth Opportunities

8.2.6 Spain

8.2.6.1 Increase in Biologics Production to Support Market Growth

8.2.7 Rest of Europe

8.3 North America

8.3.1 US

8.3.1.1 The US Dominates the North American Pharmaceutical Contract Development and Manufacturing Market

8.3.2 Canada

8.3.2.1 Growth of the Emerging Markets and Slowdown in New Product Approvals Will Hamper Market Growth

8.4 Asia Pacific

8.4.1 India

8.4.1.1 Low Manufacturing Costs and A Skilled Workforce are Factors Attracting Outsourcing and Investment to India

8.4.2 China

8.4.2.1 Favorable Government Regulations are Fueling Market Growth in China

8.4.3 Japan

8.4.3.1 Growing Generics Demand and Push From the Government Will Drive the Demand for Contract Manufacturing of Drugs

8.4.4 Rest of Asia Pacific

8.5 Latin America

8.5.1 Favorable Cost Structure and Government Investments to Drive Pharmaceutical Production in LATAM

8.6 Middle East & Africa

8.6.1 Government Support to Boost Local Production Is Expected to Offer Growth Opportunities for the Contract Manufacturers in the Region

9 Competitive Landscape

9.1 Overview

9.2 Market Ranking

9.2.1 Pharmaceutical Contract Development and Manufacturing Market, By Key Players, 2018

9.3 Competitive Leadership Mapping

9.3.1 Visionary Leaders

9.3.2 Innovators

9.3.3 Dynamic Differentiators

9.3.4 Emerging Companies

9.4 Competitive Situation and Trends

9.4.1 Product Launches

9.4.2 Expansions

9.4.3 Acquisitions

9.4.4 Agreements, Partnerships, and Collaborations

10 Company Profiles

10.1 Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

10.2 Catalent, Inc.

10.3 Lonza Group Ltd.

10.4 Recipharm AB

10.5 Vetter Pharma International GmbH

10.6 Famar Health Care Services

10.7 Abbvie Inc.

10.8 Aenova Group

10.9 Consort Medical PLC

10.10 Almac Group

10.11 Siegfried Holding AG

10.12 Evonik Industries AG

10.13 Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH



