New Canadian Luggage Brand, Monos, Set to Disrupt the Industry with the Launch of Premium Suitcases

Minimalistic design, quality materials and approachable price point sets the bar for premium luggage

/EIN News/ -- Vancouver, British Columbia, Sept. 17, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A new Canadian direct to consumer luggage brand, Monos, has officially launched a line of premium suitcases for the North American travel market. Designed in Canada and touted as the “Apple of Suitcases”, the collection features three sizes, a Carry-On, Carry-On Plus and a Check-In, outfitted in hard shells and sleek matte colours. The premium luggage brand is on a mission to disrupt the luggage industry and help consumers travel more mindfully by providing a high quality, fashion-forward minimalistic design at an honest price point.

By cutting out the middleman and selling directly to customers, Monos is able to offer high-end luggage without the exorbitant markups found at traditional luggage retailers. Instead of focusing on gimmicks like built-in power banks, the company’s three founders, wanted to focus on design that would last. Each element of the suitcase is thought out with rigorous attention to detail.

With a passion for wanderlust and travel, the company’s three founders, Victor Tam, Hubert Chan and Daniel Shin left their previous companies and set about creating the type of luggage they would actually want to buy. After successfully selling out their initial pre-order stock in just 3 hours in 2018, the entrepreneurs and long-time friends focused their efforts on building the Monos brand and creating a superior suitcase that consumers would be proud to travel with.

“We are passionate about creating more than just a brand, but a lifestyle that helps people travel more mindfully.” says Victor Tam, CEO and Co-Founder, Monos. “Travelling gave us the inspiration to create this product and what we’re most excited about is seeing the journey of our customers’ suitcases, where they travel and what inspiration that journey brings to their life.”

“We want to educate consumers on what a premium suitcase should be,” says Hubert Chan, CCO and Co-Founder, Monos. “There are some luggage brands out there that are style over substance – they may look good on Instagram, but when it comes to actually delivering on the promise of quality, they fall flat. And then there are other brands that are marked up so extravagantly that only the elite can afford them. We believe that you shouldn’t have to choose between exceptional quality and beautiful design – and that a truly premium suitcase doesn’t have to come with a premium price tag.”

It’s all the small details in the design that set Monos apart from its competitors. All Monos suitcases have the following features:

● Sleek and sturdy telescopic handle, with tubes made of high-grade aluminum, set at an angle to reduce lateral motion and wobbling.

● A cleverly hidden release button keeps the handle’s appearance clean, while also making it more natural to use.

● Ultra-light, aerospace-grade Makrolon polycarbonate, sourced from Germany, which makes the shell remarkably durable, impact-resistant, and virtually unbreakable.

● Hinomoto Lisof Silent Run 360° wheels, typically found only in much more expensive suitcases, making the luggage whisper-quiet.

● YKK reverse coil zippers for a sleek appearance and unrivaled reliability.

● Soft, anti-microbial fabric with subtle, laser-etched pattern detailing on the interiors.

The complete collection of Monos luggage is available in three sizes: Carry-On (22" x 14" x 9"), Carry-On Plus (23" x 15" x 9.5"), and Check-In (30" x 21" x 11"). All suitcases ship for free in 2-3 business days within the United States and Canada, with a 100-day trial and lifetime warranty.

About Monos

Monos is a Canadian travel and lifestyle brand offering high quality, beautifully designed suitcases and inspiring people to travel in a mindful and present way – to embrace the journey as much as the destination. Lovingly designed in Canada with meticulous attention to detail, each Monos suitcase uses only the finest quality parts and materials sourced from around the world. Monos believes that in today’s throwaway society of mass consumption, more people are yearning for fewer but better things. With a ‘less is more’ design approach, Monos is on a mission to unite thoughtful simplicity with exceptional quality in its premium suitcase line. For more information on Monos’ luggage collection, visit monos.com.

Media Contact: Jessica Van Wageningen 604-738-2220 jessica@talkshopmedia.com



