Toddler Bath Toys Market 2019 Global Trends, Share, Growth, Analysis, Opportunities and Forecast To 2025

Babies are usually extremely cute and simply delightful. As a result, it is common for every parent to give their very own little babies the finest baby toys they can certainly find, it helps keep them happily busy playing with toys. The bath toys for kids are perfect to keep baths fun, creative and enjoyable, and when they really get into playing with their bath toys, it can be hard to get them out of the tub!

For many parents and children, bath time is more than just a routine. Between the bubbles, the cuddles before bed, and especially the toys, bath time often becomes one of the most treasured childhood memories. This is the major factor driving the growth of bath toys market. There is a wide range of bath toys available but there is nothing to stop parents from improvising with empty yoghurt pots and squeezy bottles. The important factor is to get some toys in the bath that will help a child play and learn and increase the enjoyment of this special time for both parents and children.

The variety of bath-time toys has increased dramatically over the years, and products such as stackable bath cups are great for helping the child build confidence in water (using the pot as a shower / trying to fill the cup up by splashing) as well as enabling them to explore colour, size and volume, and improve motor skills through stacking. The simplicity of the cups enables them to be used in imaginative role-play as cups or bowls, seats, hats – etc. This also means that they are suitable for a range of ages as children will use them in ways that are appropriate to their age and developmental stage. All the above-mentioned factors are driving the growth of the global toddler bath toys market.

The toddler bath toys market is segmented on the basis of types and applications. The type segment constitutes of teethers, these are toys that a baby can put into their mouth when new teeth are developing. Water spray toys as it is observed most babies love water play. Spiral toys also form a major part of this segment and there many other types.

Moreover, on the basis of application, the global toddler bath toy market is divided between infants under 1-year-old and children between 1-3 years old.

Regionally the toddler bath toy market is dominated by North America, Europe, China, Japan. The Toddler Bath Toys companies adding new capacities and aims at the cost and quality leadership which shall improve profitability. At the same time, companies are concentrating on technological advancements, equipment upgrades, and process updates, to reduce costs and improve quality. Here the major contributing companies are

• Munchkin

• Learning Resources

• Kidco

• Yookidoo

• WOW Toys

• Dongguan Yotoys Plastic and many more.

In 2019, the market size of Toddler Bath Toys is 20 million USD, and this size is predicted to rise in the coming years.

