Global Collaborative Robot (Cobot) Market to Grow at a CAGR of 60.85%, in Volume, from 2019 to 2024

The market to grow at a significant CAGR of 60.85% on the basis of volume during the forecast period from 2019 to 2024.

The global collaborative robot market has gained widespread importance with the growing need for improved productivity, speed, and efficiency, a continuous decrease in size of the available workforce, and overcoming the safety concerns for labor working around robots in shared workplaces. However, the lack of comprehensive regulatory and compliance standards for cobots are some of the factors that are restraining the market growth.



The introduction of robots in the manufacturing industry has rapidly transformed the process of production, further leading to a growing demand for more automated solutions (both hardware and software) to increase the visibility into the manufacturing process for strengthening the production process and decreasing the production cost.



With recent developments in artificial intelligence and machine learning, robots are becoming increasingly flexible and are available at a fraction of the cost of those used in manufacturing environments. Since industrial robots have a plethora of benefits, however, there are certain challenges associated with them which have led to the requirement and foundation of collaborative robots.



The need for safe and flexible robots to work in collaboration with humans resulted in the invention of collaborative robots. As the term suggests, the collaborative robots or co-bots work with humans in a shared workplace as opposed to the industrial robots that work in a controlled environment and perform a set of predefined instructions with negligible human intervention.



