Exclusive interview with Novartis industry leader, Maxime Gaillot, for Wearable Injectors Conference 2019

SMi Reports: Exclusive interview with industry expert from Novartis, 3 weeks ahead of the inaugural Wearable Injectors and Connected Devices conference 2019

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, September 17, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Wearable Injectors Conference provides a respectable platform for industry experts from both sides of the coin to collaborate and share perspectives on the practice of new technologies and advances of on-body devices . With only 3 weeks left to go for the conference, SMi caught up with Novartis’ Senior Device Engineer, Maxime Gaillot for the Inaugural Wearable Injectors and Connected Devices conference taking place on 9th and 10th October 2019 in London, UK.Maxime started his career in the Medical Device industry at Novartis. He worked on the development of a dual chamber pen injector and an electronic reusable injector. At Roche, as a single mater expert for Needle Safety Device, he supported filing for a Rheumatoid Arthritis treatment and the development of the Needle Safety Training Device. He was the Device Team Leader for several molecules and ad interim Section Head for Device Engineering.There is only 3 weeks until the conference. For those interested in attending, the event brochure, with the full agenda and speaker line-up, is available to download online. Register at www.wearable-injectors.co.uk/einpr7 The interview delves into Maxime’s thoughts and experiences on the on-body injectors and digital health market as well as what his presentation entails.Snapshot of Maxime’s interview:The on-body injectors and digital health market has matured greatly over recent years, what key differences have you noticed in the last year regarding significant developments?“The industry has changed significantly over the past 4-5 years. Particularly with regard to larger volume injections, on-body injectors and patch injectors are also increasing more and more. There have been some quite interesting developments in devices, the main area where we have seen this is for insulin, but we are starting to see potentially interesting developments outside the insulin area…”What do you see as the greatest challenge for you to overcome personally in the field of Wearable Injectors and Connected Devices at the moment?“I’ve seen a lot of potential challenges in the new range of products that have come out. Currently we have been more focused on insulin so focusing on lower injector volumes could be challenging, i.e. to go to larger volumes and 24/7 injections. This could be tricky due to the size of the devices. We don’t have many user-friendly devices to load and to be able to be used by patients…”For the full interview and event details, it is available to download online at www.wearable-injectors.co.uk/einpr7 Wearable Injectors and Connected Devices 2019Conference: 9th – 10th OctoberWorkshops: 8th OctoberCopthorne Tara Hotel, London, UKProudly sponsored by Schott & Mikron--- ENDS ---For media enquiries, contact Jinna Sidhu on Tel: +44 (0)20 7827 6088 or hsidhu@smi-online.co.ukFor sponsorship and exhibition enquiries, contact Alia Malick on +44 (0) 20 7827 6168 or amalick@smi-online.co.ukAbout SMi Group:Established since 1993, the SMi Group is a global event-production company that specializes in Business-to-Business Conferences, Workshops, Masterclasses and online Communities. We create and deliver events in the Defence, Security, Energy, Utilities, Finance and Pharmaceutical industries. We pride ourselves on having access to the world’s most forward-thinking opinion leaders and visionaries, allowing us to bring our communities together to Learn, Engage, Share and Network. More information can be found at http://www.smi-online.co.uk



