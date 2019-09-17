Global Premium Beauty Market: Insights, Trends & Forecasts (2019-2023)

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Sept. 17, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Premium Beauty Market (Hair Care, Skin Care, Fragrances & Color Cosmetics): Insights, Trends & Forecast (2019-2023)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global premium beauty market is estimated to reach US$156.21 billion in 2023, growing at a CAGR of 6.94% for the period spanning from 2019 to 2023.

Scope of the Report

This report provides a comprehensive analysis of the global premium beauty market, segmented into skin care, hair care, fragrances and colour cosmetics products.

The major regional markets have been analyzed, along with country coverage of the US, UK, Japan and China.

The market dynamics such as growth drivers, market trends and challenges are analyzed in-depth.

The competitive landscape of the market, along with the company profiles of leading players (L'Oreal, LVMH, Estee Lauder Companies, Beiersdorf, Coty, and Procter & Gamble Company) are also presented in detail.

The factors such as increasing female working population, rising middle-class population, increasing millennials population and improving economy are expected to drive the market. However, growth of the industry will be challenged by high competition, stringent regulations and testing and ingredient requirement. A few notable trends include increasing focus on environmental sustainability, strong e-commerce growth, shift towards organic products, innovative packaging cosmetics and rising demand for multipurpose products.



The global premium beauty market is broadly segmented into four types, which are, skincare, haircare, fragrances and colour cosmetics. Increasing demand for advanced products for skin care and hygiene helped skincare to remain at the top position amongst all the segments. In the premium beauty market, skin care accounted for the highest share in 2018.



The fastest-growing regional market is Asia-Pacific due to growing consciousness towards personal appearance in Asia-Pacific countries, such as China and Japan that have a major impact on the growth of the market. The U.S. and UK are highly established premium markets that contribute to significant shares in the global market. Rise in the premium brands along with the large customer base in the U.S. propelled the premium beauty market growth.



Key Topics Covered



1. Market Overview

1.1 Beauty Products

1.2 Types of Premium Beauty Products

1.3 Skin Care

1.4 Fragrances

1.5 Hair Care

1.6 Color Cosmetics



2. Global Beauty Market Analysis

2.1 Global Beauty Market Forecast by Value

2.2 Global Beauty Market by Region

2.3 Global Beauty Market by Category

2.4 Global Mass Beauty Market Forecast by Value

2.5 Global Mass Beauty Market by Region

2.6 Global Beauty Market by Type



3. Global Premium Beauty Market Analysis

3.1 Global Premium Beauty Market by Value

3.2 Global Premium Beauty Market Forecast by Value

3.3 Global Premium Beauty Market by Type

3.4 Global Premium Skin Care Market by Value

3.5 Global Premium Skin Care Market Forecast by Value

3.6 Global Premium Fragrance Market by Value

3.7 Global Premium Fragrance Market Forecast by Value

3.8 Global Premium Color Cosmetics Market by Value

3.9 Global Premium Color Cosmetics Market Forecast by Value

3.10 Global Premium Hair Care Market by Value

3.11 Global Premium Hair Care Market Forecast by Value

3.12 Global Premium Beauty Market by Region



4. Regional Premium Beauty Market Analysis

4.1 The U.S.

4.1.1 The U.S. Premium Beauty Market by Value

4.1.2 The U.S. Premium Beauty Market Forecast by Value

4.1.3 The U.S. Premium Beauty Market by Type

4.2 The UK

4.3 China

4.4 Japan



5. Market Dynamics

5.1 Growth Drivers

5.1.1 Increasing Millennials Population

5.1.2 Increasing Female Working Population

5.1.3 Improving Economy

5.1.4 Increasing Middle-Class Population

5.2 Key Trends & Developments

5.2.1 Shift Towards Organic Based Cosmetics

5.2.2 Increasing Focus on Environmental Sustainability

5.2.3 Multipurpose Products

5.2.4 Increasing Demand for Innovatively Packaged Cosmetics

5.2.5 Strong E-commerce Growth

5.3 Challenges

5.3.1 Regulatory Issues

5.3.2 Testing and Ingredient Requirements

5.3.3 High Competition



6. Competitive Landscape

6.1 Global Market

6.1.1 Revenue and Market Cap Comparison

6.1.2 Global Beauty Market LFL Growth by Company

6.1.3 Global Skin Care Market Share by Company

6.1.4 Global Premium Skin Care Market Share by Company

6.1.5 Global Premium Color Cosmetics Market Share by Company

6.2 The U.S.

6.2.1 The U.S. Premium Skincare Market Share by Company

6.2.2 The U.S. Premium Color Market Share by Company

6.3 China

6.3.1 China Premium Skin Care Market Share by Company

6.3.2 China Premium Color Cosmetics Market Share by Company



7. Company Profiles

7.1 L'Oreal S.A.

7.1.1 Business Overview

7.1.2 Financial Overview

7.1.3 Business Strategies

7.2 LVMH

7.3 Estee Lauder Companies Inc.

7.4 Beiersdorf AG

7.5 Coty Inc.

7.6 Procter & Gamble Company



List of Figures

Types of Premium Beauty Products

Global Beauty Market Forecast by Value (2018-2023)

Global Beauty Market by Region (2018)

Global Beauty Market by Category (2018)

Global Mass Beauty Market Forecast by Value (2018-2023)

Global Mass Beauty Market by Region (2018)

Global Beauty Market by Type (2018)

Global Premium Beauty Market by Value (2014-2018)

Global Premium Beauty Market Forecast by Value (2019-2023)

Global Premium Beauty Market by Type (2018)

Global Premium Skin Care Market by Value (2014-2018)

Global Premium Skin Care Market Forecast by Value (2019-2023)

Global Premium Fragrance Market by Value (2014-2018)

Global Premium Fragrance Market Forecast by Value (2019-2023)

Global Premium Color Cosmetics Market by Value (2014-2018)

Global Premium Color Cosmetics Market Forecast by Value (2019-2023)

Global Premium Hair Care Market by Value (2014-2018)

Global Premium Hair Care Market Forecast by Value (2019-2023)

Global Premium Beauty Market by Region (2018)

The U.S. Premium Beauty Market by Value (2014-2018)

The U.S. Premium Beauty Market Forecast by Value (2019-2023)

The U.S. Premium Beauty Market by Type (2018)

The UK Premium Beauty Market by Value (2014-2018)

The UK Premium Beauty Market Forecast by Value (2019-2023)

China Premium Beauty Market by Value (2014-2018)

China Premium Beauty Market Forecast by Value (2019-2023)

Japan Premium Beauty Market by Value (2014-2018)

Japan Premium Beauty Market Forecast by Value (2019-2023)

The U.S. Millennials Population Forecast (2015-2036)

The U.S. Female Labor Force Participation Rate (2014-2018)

Global GDP Per Capita (2014-2018)

Global Middle-Class Population (2014-2018)

Global Natural & Organic Beauty Market (2018-2024)

Percentage of Eco-conscious Consumers (2018)

Global Beauty Market LFL Growth by Company (2018)

Global Skin Care Market Share by Company (2018)

Global Premium Skin Care Market Share by Company (2018)

Global Premium Color Cosmetics Market Share by Company (2018)

The U.S. Premium Skincare Market Share by Company (2018)

The U.S. Premium Color Market Share by Company (2018)

China Premium Skin Care Market Share by Company (2018)

China Premium Color Cosmetics Market Share by Company (2018)

L'Oreal S.A. Sales by Division (2018)

L'Oreal S.A. Sales by Geographic Zone (2018)

L'Oreal S.A. Sales and Net Profit (2014-2018)

LVMH Revenue by Segments (2018)

LVMH Revenue by Region (2018)

LVMH Revenue and Profit (2014-2018)

Estee Lauder Sales by Product Category (2019)

Estee Lauder Sales by Region (2019)

Estee Lauder Sales and Net Earnings (2015-2019)

Beiersdorf AG Sales by Segment (2018)

Beiersdorf AG Sales by Region (2018)

Beiersdorf AG Sales and Net Profit (2014-2018)

Coty Inc. Revenue by Segment (2018)

Coty Inc. Revenue by Region (2018)

Coty Inc. Net Revenues and Net (Loss) Income (2014-2018)

Procter & Gamble Sales by Segment (2019)

Procter & Gamble Sales by Region (2019)

Procter & Gamble Net Sales and Net Earnings (2015-2019)

Key Players - Revenue & Market Cap Comparison (2018/2019)

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/f1z02v

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.