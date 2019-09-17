Europe Compression Bandages Market to Witness a Healthy CAGR of 5.2%; Advent of Efficient Pressure Bandages to Provide Impetus, says Fortune Business Insights

Key Companies Covered in the Europe Compression Bandages Market Research Report Are Essity (BSN medical GmbH), Paul Hartmann AG, Smith & Nephew plc, Mölnlycke Health Care AB, Lohmann & Rauscher GmbH & Co. KG, B. Braun Melsungen AG, 3M, Cardinal Health, ConvaTec Group PLC, Other Prominent Players.

/EIN News/ -- Pune, Sept. 17, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Europe compression bandages market will derive growth from recent product advancements by major companies. According to a report published by Fortune Business Insights, titled “ Europe Compression Bandages Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Product (Short Stretch Bandages, Long Stretch Bandages, Multilayer Compression Bandages), By Material (Polyester, Latex, Cotton, Others), By Application (Wound Management, Deep Vein Thrombosis, Lymphedema, Others), By End-user (Hospitals & Ambulatory Surgical Centers, Clinics, Nursing Care Centers & Skilled Nursing Facilities, Home Care, Others) and Regional Forecast, 2019-2026,” the market was valued at USD 340.4 Million in 2018 is projected to reach USD 510.9 Million by 2026, exhibiting a CAGR of 5.2% during the forecast period.

Compression is a potent therapy that has been successfully used in surgical procedures for a long time. The benefits of this method in managing ulcers and other disorders has led to a huge adoption across the world. Venous leg ulceration (VLU) and chronic venous insufficiency (CVI) are two of the most common types of ulcers anywhere around the world.

The key to successful treatment of these types of ulcers lies in the use of compression processes. Compression plays a huge part in reducing lymphoedema and massively helps in reducing ulcers. The adoption of advanced technologies in several countries across Europe will aid the growth of the Europe compression bandages market in the forthcoming years.



The report provides a detailed analysis of the Europe compression bandages market and highlights key companies in the market. Fortune Business Insights analyzes some of the most attractive business strategies that these companies have adopted in recent years and gauges the impact of these strategies on the Europe compression bandages market. Additionally, the report highlights the leading players in the regional market.

Short Stretch Bandages Will Account for the Highest Compression Bandages Market Share in Europe

Among all product types, the short stretch bandages will witness the highest market share in the coming years due to exceptional product properties. Some of the exceptional properties include reduced cost and reusability of the product. Among all product types, the short stretch bandages will generate the highest compression bandages market revenue in the coming years.

The short stretch bandages accounted for 37.4% of the overall market in 2018. Short stretch bandages possess comparatively low elasticity than other types, but can withstand high pressure. Fortune Business Insights has highlighted the short stretch bandages segment to emerge leading in the coming years.

Hospitals and Ambulatory Centers to Hold a Leading Position

On the basis of end user, the market is segmented into Hospitals & Ambulatory Surgical Centers, Clinics, Nursing Care Centers & Skilled Nursing Facilities, Home Care, Others. The hospitals and ambulatory surgical centers segment will hold the highest share of the Europe compression bandages market in the coming years.

Due to the high demand and adoption of compression bandages, the hospitals and ambulatory surgical centers accounted for almost 41.7% of the total market share. Having said that, the home care segment is likely to witness a high CAGR during the forecast period. Fortune Business Insights has predicted that this segment will witness a CAGR of 6.7% by the end of 2026. The availability of compression bandages directly to the customers will aid the growth of this segment in the coming years.



